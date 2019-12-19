beIN SPORTS Inks Deal With HC2 Broadcasting to Launch a New Live Sports OTA Channel

New Distribution Deal Brings beIN SPORTS XTRA to HC2 Broadcasting Audiences in 15 Major U.S. Cities

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–beIN SPORTS announced today that HC2 Broadcasting, the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC), will carry beIN SPORTS XTRA, making it the first 24/7 live sports channel available free, over-the-air on broadcast television. The English-language channel, beIN SPORTS XTRA, will be immediately available in 15 major markets across the U.S., on HC2’s stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas – Fort Worth, Houston, San Jose – San Francisco – Oakland, Atlanta, Miami – Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Hartford, Columbus, Las Vegas, and Austin, among others.

HC2 Broadcasting has 195 operational stations in over 130 U.S. markets, including 34 of the top 35 markets across the United States.

“Today marks a significant day as beIN SPORTS is now able to deliver the best in world-class sports to a new segment of fans on over-the-air television, where all that is required for access is an antenna to start watching LIVE events for FREE,” said Antonio Briceño, beIN SPORTS Deputy Managing Director for North America. “We’re thrilled to be the first network to air advertiser-friendly live sports 24/7 on broadcast channels to nearly 7 million households. This milestone furthers our mission to deliver the highest quality sports content to the most viewers possible, regardless of platform.”

Today’s news builds upon beIN SPORTS’ milestone media sales partnership with Azteca America, announced earlier this year. Coupled with today’s news, beIN SPORTS and HC2 Broadcasting are breaking new ground in the ways independent channels can scale and compete effectively with larger media companies.

“We are extremely excited to build upon our current partnership with beIN SPORTS in delivering the very first 24/7 premium sports channel OTA-focused on the general market sports fan,” said Craig A. Geller, Executive Vice President of HC2 Network. “HC2 Broadcasting recognized the changing media landscape and has built a best-in-class data and distribution platform for today’s top content providers to extend their reach to homes who have cut the cord or are cord-nevers. On launch, HC2 Broadcasting’s footprint will extend the beIN brand into these 15 key markets. At HC2 Broadcasting, we are committed to creating opportunities that connect and engage these coveted homes with our content partners and advertisers.”

For more information, visit www.beinsports.com. Follow us on Instagram @beinsportsusa, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.

About beIN SPORTS USA

Launched in 2012, beIN SPORTS offers viewers world-class sports content and entertainment across multiple platforms including TV channels beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español live streaming on beIN SPORTS CONNECT and free English-language network, beIN SPORTS XTRA. A cornerstone of beIN SPORTS is its unrivaled live soccer coverage, which includes live matches from LaLiga, Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, Recopa Sudamericana, Coupe de France, Turkish Süper Lig, Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Champions League and International Friendlies as well as news and in-depth analysis of all the top leagues from around the world. In addition to soccer, beIN SPORTS serves as a haven for fans of motorsports, tennis, boxing, wrestling, mixed martial arts (MMA), track & field, swimming, skiing and handball, among others. Through beIN SPORTS CONNECT, authenticated subscribers can also enjoy all the exciting action from the two networks and stream live overflow matches offered in HD on their computer, tablet or smartphone. Fans can also experience live high-quality sports via beIN SPORTS XTRA, a free, 24/7 English-language network. This includes season-long access to XTRA soccer matches, XTRA combat sports, XTRA adventure sports, XTRA original studio productions, and a robust library of historically relevant sporting events. For more information, visit www.beinsports.com and www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

About HC2 Broadcasting

HC2 Broadcasting Holdings Inc. is the broadcasting subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. As of December 2019, HC2 Broadcasting owns and operates 195 operational stations. In addition, HC2 Broadcasting has approximately 350 silent licenses and construction permits. The total HC2 Broadcasting footprint, excluding construction permits, covers over 130 U.S. markets, including 34 of the top 35 markets across the United States.

Contacts

Investor Relations



Garrett Edson



HC2 Holdings



ir@hc2.com

(212) 235-2691

Michelle Rodriguez



beIN SPORTS



rodriguezm@bein.net

305-777-1900 ext. 6151

Angelica Courel



Pinta for beIN SPORTS



acourel@pintausa.com

305-615-1111 ext. 204