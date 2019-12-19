FOX News Media Forms Strategic Advertising Partnership With HEVĒ for Branded Content

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Media has formed a strategic advertising partnership with Emmy ® award-winning branded content agency, HEVĒ, announced Jeff Collins, executive vice president, advertising sales for FOX News Media.

In making the announcement, Collins said, “With a reach of more than 200 million people each month across all of our platforms, FOX News Media provides advertisers a unique opportunity to reach a highly educated and loyal audience. We’re excited to partner with HEVĒ, offering our partners creative content to tell the story behind a brand marketing message in a way that resonates with our viewers.”

HEVĒ CEO Chris Hercik added, “The power of this partnership is the combination of FOX News Media’s engaged audience and HEVĒ’s creative strategy, empathetic storytelling and predictive insights. Our team has a proven track record of crafting big, beautiful, narrative stories that connect brands to consumer’s hearts and minds. Together, we seek depth, embrace complexity and strive to amplify the ordinary.”

The partnership with HEVĒ will enable FOX News Media to provide advertisers with unique branding opportunities to reach the news organization’s loyal and unduplicated audience while further enhancing the viewing experience. In working with the ad sales team, HEVĒ will help create storytelling contextually aligned to an advertiser’s message that is personalized to the FOX News audience.

Additionally, the partnership will provide strategic solutions and resources for FOX News Media to design custom creative across the organization’s linear and digital platforms, including FOX News Channel, FOX Business, FOX News Digital and FOX News Radio. HEVĒ will also deliver critical viewership insights through branded case studies and industry analysis.

HEVĒ, an extension of INVNT, the global live brand storytelling agency™, is a creative and content collaboration agency that specializes in narrative-led, innovation-inspired, data-fueled ‘Performance Content’ designed to deliver higher levels of engagement and value for brands and organizations. Based in New York City, HEVĒ is a collaborative of creators, strategists, innovators and producers, combined for the first time with the latest in predictive analytics.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Radio, FOX News Headlines 24/7, FOX News podcasts and the direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service FOX Nation. A top five-cable network, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 17 consecutive years, while FBN has ranked as the number one business channel for the past two years. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

Contacts

FOX News Media Contact:

Caley Cronin/212-301-3972