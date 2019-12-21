Salem Radio Network Announces the New Dan Proft show on SRN

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that beginning January 2nd, Salem Radio Network will syndicate the “Dan Proft Show” on the SRN platform, in the 9:00PM to midnight Eastern Time slot. Dan will continue to co-host the morning show on AM 560 The Answer in Chicago, with Amy Jacobson. The new show will take the time slot vacated by Joe Walsh when he decided to run for President.

“Dan Proft is incredibly intelligent, insightful, and full of knowledge,” said SRN Senior Vice President of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce. “We are delighted to have a host of his quality available to take over the night slot on the lineup. I think stations will love having his wit and humor every night.”

Dan, a graduate of Northwestern University, once ran for Governor of Illinois and is well known in Chicago and Illinois Republican circles. He received his law degree from Loyola University, Chicago School of Law.

Dan joined Salem Media Group as morning co-host of the Dan and Amy show in 2015, after a four-year stint co-hosting the morning show on WLS Radio.

Follow us on Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc., at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter @SalemMediaGrp.

Contacts

Phil Boyce



Senior VP/Spoken Word Format



(646) 543-7445



Philip.Boyce@Salemmedia.com