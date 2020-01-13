FOX News Channel Signs Alex Hogan as General Assignment Reporter

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FOX News Channel (FNC) has signed WFMZ-TV, an independent television station, reporter Alex Hogan as a general assignment reporter. She begins her new role today.

Since 2017, Hogan has served as a morning news reporter and fill-in anchor for WFMZ-TV in Allentown, Pennsylvania. In this capacity, Hogan covered various breaking news stories, including the trial of Bill Cosby, the 2017 Cosmo Dinardo murders and the 2018 Allentown car bombing. Previously, Hogan worked as a general assignment reporter for CBS affiliate WTAJ-TV covering the Altoona, State College and Johnston, Pennsylvania areas.

Hogan got her start in the industry interning for Bloomberg TV where she field produced and contributed to the weekend version of Bloomberg Intelligence’s Equity Market Minute. She also interned at NBC O&O WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., where she assisted with coverage of local debates, hearings and the 2014 Navy Yard Shooting Remembrance.

A graduate of Pennsylvania State University, Hogan holds a Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and was awarded a regional Emmy award for her work at the school’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications. Born and raised in Switzerland, Hogan is multilingual and has lived in Spain, Israel and seven states across the United States.

