Fastly’s Origin Connect Gives Media Brands a More Reliable and Cost Effective Way to Stream Content

The private fiber connection ensures better content delivery by plugging origin servers into Fastly’s edge cloud network

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), provider of a global edge cloud platform, today announced Origin Connect, a direct private network connection between an organization’s origin server and a Fastly Shield point of presence (POP). Ideal for companies moving more than one gigabyte of data, such as media, video, and streaming companies, Origin Connect is an effective way to lower transit costs, reduce engineering complexity, and improve reliability for high-volume streaming content.

The ability to instantly stream content has changed the way music, TV series, and movies are made and consumed. Video or music that lags or constantly buffers makes for disappointing user experiences, so streaming services need reliable delivery connections that keep up with the increasingly data-heavy demands of streaming without having to depend on congested, or expensive, transit.

Using Origin Connect is akin to plugging directly into an outlet instead of connecting to an extension cord first. Companies will benefit from the direct connection necessary to reduce transit costs as well as the risks of content lag associated with any additional path content travels to get from initial client request to an origin server, and all the way back to the end user. The benefits of using Origin Connect include:

Reliability: A direct, private peering connection increases the predictability of traffic sent across dedicated bandwidth and reduces the number of hops in a network path. As a result, there are fewer providers involved in getting traffic from the organization’s servers to Fastly’s network and back again.

A direct, private peering connection increases the predictability of traffic sent across dedicated bandwidth and reduces the number of hops in a network path. As a result, there are fewer providers involved in getting traffic from the organization’s servers to Fastly’s network and back again. Reduced transit costs: Customers using Origin Connect will no longer pay egress costs for outbound traffic from their origin server since they are shipping that traffic over a private connection directly to Fastly.

Customers using Origin Connect will no longer pay egress costs for outbound traffic from their origin server since they are shipping that traffic over a private connection directly to Fastly. Availability: Origin Connect improves the availability of content and streaming services by reducing the risks of failed origin requests, whether from network congestion or from shared public infrastructure between upstream providers.

Origin Connect improves the availability of content and streaming services by reducing the risks of failed origin requests, whether from network congestion or from shared public infrastructure between upstream providers. Performance: Reduced latency and more consistent and predictable performance due to the lack of in-between transit and upstream providers and a dedicated fiber interconnect.

“ Helping our customers meet their end users’ expectations is our top priority, and today, the media industry is subject to some of the strongest scrutiny when it comes to user experience and content delivery,” said Dana Wolf, senior vice president of product and marketing at Fastly. “ But making good on those expectations has typically come at a high price with other solutions. Our Origin Connect offering is a win-win for both our customers who will reduce egress costs of delivering this content, and for their viewers who will enjoy a more reliable streaming experience. We’re excited to continue to do our part in contributing to the media community’s ongoing focus on innovation.”

Fastly’s Origin Connect follows on the heels of the expanding adoption of its edge offerings and services across leading European media and entertainment brands.

To learn more, go to: https://www.fastly.com/products/cdn/origin-connect

About Fastly

Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. The platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development. Fastly’s customers use our edge cloud platform to ensure concertgoers can buy tickets to the live events they love, travelers can book flights seamlessly and embark on their next great adventure, and sports fans can stream events in real time, across devices. They include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Alaska Airlines, The New York Times, and Ticketmaster.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on Fastly’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Fastly on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause its actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding the expected benefits of Origin Connect for customers and end users and the ability of Origin Connect to lower transit costs, reduce engineering complexity, and improve reliability for high-volume streaming content. . Except as required by law, Fastly assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause Fastly’s actual results to differ materially are detailed from time to time in the reports Fastly files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Fastly’s website and are available from Fastly without charge.

Contacts

Elaine Greenberg



press@fastly.com