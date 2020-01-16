Imogen Heap to Host 62nd GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony®

Nicola Benedetti, Chick Corea, I’m With Her, Angélique Kidjo and Yola to Perform; Premiere Ceremony to Be Streamed Live via GRAMMY.com on Sunday, Jan. 26, Starting at 12:30 p.m. PT

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony® will take place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 12:30–3:30 p.m. PT, and will be streamed live internationally via GRAMMY.com. Preceding the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® telecast, the Premiere Ceremony will be hosted by two-time GRAMMY® winner and current nominee Imogen Heap and feature a number of performances by current GRAMMY nominees. Currently slated to perform are classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, jazz legend Chick Corea, folk music supergroup I’m With Her, West African sensation Angélique Kidjo and Best New Artist nominee Yola.

Presenting the first GRAMMY Awards of the day will be current nominees Luis Fonsi, Nathalie Joachim, Kimié Miner, PJ Morton, Esperanza Spalding and former Recording Academy® Chair Jimmy Jam. Cheche Alara will serve as musical director.

The live stream of the Premiere Ceremony will remain on GRAMMY.com as video on demand for 90 days following the event. The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live following the Premiere Ceremony on the CBS Television Network from 8:00–11:30 p.m. ET/5:00–8:30 p.m. PT. For GRAMMY coverage, updates and breaking news, please visit the Recording Academy’s social networks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

All of the Premiere Ceremony performers and the host are nominated this year, as are most of the presenters. Benedetti for Best Classical Instrumental Solo (Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite); Corea for Best Latin Jazz Album (Antidote); Fonsi for Best Latin Pop Album (Vida); Heap for Best Musical Theater Album (The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child – In Four Contemporary Suites); I’m With Her for Best American Roots Performance (“Call My Name”) and Best American Roots Song (“Call My Name”); Joachim for Best World Music Album (Fanm D’ayiti); Kidjo for Best World Music Album (Celia) Miner for Best Regional Roots Music Album (Hawaiian Lullaby); Morton (with Jazmine Sullivan) for Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Built For Love”), Best R&B Song (“Say So”) and Best R&B Album (Paul); Spalding for Best Jazz Vocal Album (12 Little Spells) and Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals (“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)”); and Yola for Best New Artist, Best American Roots Performance (“Faraway Look”), Best American Roots Song (“Faraway Look”) and Best Americana Album (Walk Through Fire).

