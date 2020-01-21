KCVM-FM to Receive NAB Crystal Heritage Award at NAB Show

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) will honor Coloff Media’s KCVM-FM Cedar Falls, IA with the esteemed NAB Crystal Heritage Award. The award will be presented during the We Are Broadcasters Celebration, to be held Tuesday, April 21 during the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The Heritage Award recognizes radio stations that have won a total of five Crystal Radio Awards for exceptional year-round community service efforts. Only eight other stations have received this honor in the 33-year history of the NAB Crystal Radio Awards.

“KCVM has served Cedar Falls for over 22 years and exemplifies radio’s strong connection and service to local communities,” said NAB’s Executive Vice President of Industry Affairs Steve Newberry. “This award commemorates KCVM and Coloff Media’s storied history of living up to their motto: Service to Listeners, Clients and Communities.”

Radio stations can submit entries for a Crystal Radio Award until January 31.

