News Corp to Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Earnings
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–News Corp will release its second quarter Fiscal 2020 results on Thursday, February 6, 2020. News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson and Chief Financial Officer Susan Panuccio will host a call with analysts and media to discuss the results at 5:30 p.m EST (Sydney: Friday, February 7, at 9:30 a.m. AEDT). Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.
A live audio webcast of the call will be available via http://investors.newscorp.com.
The call can also be accessed by dialing:
U.S. Participants: 1-888-394-8218
Non-U.S. Participants: 1-323-794-2588
Passcode: 1389375
A replay will be available approximately three hours following the call’s conclusion and for 10 business days thereafter by dialing:
U.S. Participants: 1-888-203-1112
Non-U.S. Participants: 1-719-457-0820
Passcode: 1389375
The earnings release will be distributed and available on http://investors.newscorp.com prior to the call.
About News Corp
News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA) (ASX:NWS) (ASX:NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: news and information services, subscription video services in Australia, book publishing and digital real estate services. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.
Contacts
News Corp Investor Relations
Michael Florin
212-416-3363
mflorin@newscorp.com
News Corp Corporate Communications
Jim Kennedy
212-416-4064
jkennedy@newscorp.com