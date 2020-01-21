TEGNA Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for Fourth Consecutive Year

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that it has received a perfect score on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) and has been designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the fourth consecutive year. The CEI is administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and is the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

“We are proud to be recognized for our inclusive culture that values and celebrates the diversity of our employees, and where everyone can be themselves regardless of sexual orientation,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We are honored to be a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for the fourth consecutive year, and remain committed to respecting and protecting the equal rights of our employees, the LGBTQ community and other causes that celebrate equality and inclusion in our society.”

The 2020 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. TEGNA received the highest marks in all categories, resulting in a perfect score of 100.

TEGNA proudly supports several diverse causes within the LGBTQ community, and through the TEGNA Foundation is an active supporter of the Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association. The TEGNA Foundation has supported the Washington AIDS Partnership since 1992. The Foundation also partners with LGBTQ-focused nonprofits in TEGNA’s local markets. In Washington, D.C. the Foundation works with the Latin American Youth Center’s STRIPES program, an after-school education, leadership and awareness-building program focused on LGBTQ ally training and issues related to LGBTQ identity. In Seattle, Washington, the Foundation has partnered with the Gage Academy of Art’s Teen Arts Studios program, which offers free, year-round access to homeless, at-risk LGBTQIA and underserved youth who have limited or no access to arts education.

