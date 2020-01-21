Triller Partners With the Recording Academy® to Showcase Their Social Music Platform to Fans and Artists at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

As an Official Partner of the GRAMMY Awards®, Triller Will Engage Its 75 Million Users With Exclusive GRAMMY® Content, an Official GRAMMY Week Event and Behind-the-scenes Access With Top Artists Including Alicia Keys, French Montana, YBN Cordae, Ally Brooke, Tinashe, Gashi, Mozzy, Seven and More

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MUSIC MADE SOCIAL. Triller, the fastest growing music social app, has announced a partnership with the Recording Academy® for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®.

To coincide with the GRAMMY Awards’® “Unexpect Everything” campaign, Triller will be activating throughout GRAMMY week, and will host an official GRAMMY Week kick-off party at the West Hollywood Edition on Tuesday, January 21, showcasing top talent including French Montana, Ally Brooke, Tinashe, Gashi, Mozzy, and Seven. Triller will connect its 75 million plus users and 27 million monthly active users directly with the GRAMMYs through exclusive artist content, unique behind-the-scenes footage and hashtag challenges, allowing fans to participate even further on the platform.

Additionally, Triller will launch the official GRAMMY’s channel with GRAMMY-nominated artists and performers taking over the platform, including tapping Alicia Keys for exclusive digital content takeovers. Alicia Keys launched her official Triller channel around her new song release “Underdog” just last week.

Triller is the first-ever social streaming music platform to offer users the ability to stream artists’ songs directly through the app, which correlates to direct payouts to artists via a first-of-its-kind integration with DSP’s, labels, and artists.

Triller will also be participating in various GRAMMY events, including the Los Angeles Chapter Nominee Celebration, MusiCares® Person of The Year and the GRAMMY U event at Village Studios.

Bobby Sarnevesht, Chairman of Triller and partner of Proxima Media, states, “Triller is focused on creating an ecosystem which benefits all parties, the artists, and the labels while delivering a one-of-a-kind experience to its users.… the Recording Academy partnership further deepens our commitment to the music industry and artists, and we are looking forward to using this platform to help complete that ecosystem.”

“Music is at the core of what Triller is building with their audience engagement, and their artist features paired with AI make them the perfect partner to enhance the experience of both music creators and fans during GRAMMY Week,” said Lisa Farris, Recording Academy Chief Digital Officer. “We’re excited to see how artists leverage the platform to share the celebration via exclusive content in real time.”

ABOUT TRILLER

TRILLER is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. TRILLER relies solely on organic growth and has more than 75 million downloads, with celebrities from Kevin Hart to Vanessa Hudgens regularly using the app to create their own music videos. TRILLER has over 26.5 million monthly active users. Users login an average of three times daily with over 20 minutes spent on the app and creators over one hour, making it one of the most interactive apps. TRILLER’s partners and investors include 8 of the top 10 streaming artists and several of the largest labels, managers and music influencers. TRILLER recently launched in-app music streaming, allowing users to immediately begin streaming full-length music and exit the app while the music continues to stream, currently at no cost to TRILLER users.

For more information about Triller, please visit www.triller.co For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @trillervids, “like” Triller on Facebook, and join the Triller’s social communities on LinkedIn, YouTube.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards®—music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, “like” Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy’s social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT PROXIMA MEDIA

Proxima Media was founded and is owned and operated by legendary Hollywood producer Ryan Kavanaugh, who together with his executive team, are been responsible for producing more than 200 films, which have grossed over $25 billion at the box office. Proxima Media’s films include Immortals, The Fast and the Furious, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Salt, Wanted, Limitless, The Fighter, Mirror Mirror, Safe Haven, Beyond the Lights, and The Social Network, which received eight Oscar nominations. Other films include Mamma Mia!, 3:10 to Yuma, Grown Ups, and Dear John.

They are credited with originating a number of first-of-their-kind deals that changed the film industry, including a deal for Marvel Studios, which led to the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that has amassed more than $17.5 billion at the box office worldwide. Mr. Kavanaugh followed up that success with a first-of-its-kind television pay deal with Netflix and created what is today known as the SVOD window for Netflix, which boosted Netflix’s market capitalization to $10 billion USD. Kavanaugh was also honored with a ‘Hollywood Producer of the Year’ award and was named by Variety as “Showman of the Year.”

