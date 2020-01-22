New Date and Time Announced for Clean Harbors’ “Undercover Boss” Episode on CBS

Episode Featuring Clean Harbors’ Chairman and CEO Alan McKim Will Now be Broadcast on Monday January 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

NORWELL, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that due to programming schedule changes on the CBS Television Network, CEO and founder Alan S. McKim will now be featured on the Emmy award-winning reality television series “Undercover Boss,” on Monday, Jan. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT; 8:00-9:00 PM, CT). It was originally announced that the episode would air on Wednesday Jan. 29. During the one-hour episode, a disguised McKim works as a peer alongside employees at facilities and locations in Indiana, Massachusetts, New York and Texas.

Posing as a former mechanic looking to restart his career later in life, McKim tried his hand at multiple roles within Clean Harbors’ facilities and job sites in Braintree, Mass., New York City, Plainfield, New Jersey, East Chicago, Indiana and Matagorda Island in Texas. He worked as a Class A truck driver, a hazardous waste specialist, an industrial technician doing confined space enclosure work and a field service worker responding to a hurricane-related disaster.

Participation in the show coincides with the 40th anniversary of the company McKim began in Massachusetts as a four-person tank cleaning business in 1980. Today, Clean Harbors is a publicly traded company with more than 15,000 employees across North America and generates more than $3 billion in annual revenue.

To learn more about McKim’s journey, hear the stories of the employees he met, and discover more about Clean Harbors, tune in to the company’s episode Monday, January 27 on CBS.

About “Undercover Boss”

“Undercover Boss” is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.

Contacts

Michael L. Battles



EVP and Chief Financial Officer



Clean Harbors, Inc.



781.792.5100



InvestorRelations@cleanharbors.com

Jim Buckley



SVP Investor Relations



Clean Harbors, Inc.



781.792.5100



Buckley.James@cleanharbors.com