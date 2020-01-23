Recording Academy® Announces Special “GRAMMY® Moments” to Take Place on the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®

Lil Nas X, BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and Other Surprise Guests Unite Onstage for “Old Town Road All-Stars”

Joshua Bell, Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Ben Platt, and The War And Treaty Will Come Together for “Fame: I Sing the Body Electric,” a Special Tribute Performance Choreographed by Debbie Allen

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In keeping with the tradition of presenting signature “GRAMMY® Moments,” the Recording Academy® has announced two special segments to take place on the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®. The first, “Old Town Road All-Stars,” will feature current nominees Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus joined by BTS, Diplo, Mason Ramsey, and other surprise guests. Over the past year, “Old Town Road” has been the subject of numerous mixes and mashups, which inspired bringing together a number of acts who have performed it, making it a one-of-a-kind performance.

Additionally, in a tribute to longtime GRAMMY executive producer Ken Ehrlich, and to acknowledge the importance of music education in schools to the Recording Academy, GRAMMY Museum ® and Ehrlich, artists associated with Ehrlich’s 40-year career will gather to perform “I Sing The Body Electric” from the film Fame. The performance will feature current nominees Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr. and John Legend joined by Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt, and The War And Treaty.

“To bring high-caliber artists like Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, Common, Misty Copeland, Debbie Allen, Ben Platt, Gary Clark Jr., Joshua Bell, and Lang Lang together on one stage fulfills a dream of mine,” said Ehrlich, who is completing his 40th and final GRAMMY Awards as producer. “To be able to do this on the GRAMMY stage makes it unforgettable for me.”

Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Previously announced performers include Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Kirk Franklin, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tanya Tucker, Tyler, The Creator, Charlie Wilson, and YG.

GRAMMY winner Gary Clark Jr. is nominated for Best Rock Performance (“This Land”), Best Rock Song (“This Land”), Best Contemporary Blues Album (This Land), and Best Music Video (“This Land”).

First-time GRAMMY nominee Lil Nas X is nominated for Record Of The Year with Billy Ray Cyrus (“Old Town Road”), Album Of The Year (7), Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Billy Ray Cyrus (“Old Town Road”), Best Rap/Sung Performance (“Panini”), and Best Music Video (“Old Town Road [Official Movie]”).

Billy Ray Cyrus is nominated with Lil Nas X for Record Of The Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Old Town Road”) and Best Music Video (“Old Town Road [Official Movie]”).

Ten-time GRAMMY winner John Legend is nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance with Nipsey Hussle and DJ Khaled (“Higher”) and Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album ( A Legendary Christmas).

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ehrlich is executive producer, Ben Winston is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Chantel Sausedo is the talent producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

ABOUT THE RECORDING ACADEMY

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music’s history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards— music’s only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world’s leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, “like” Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy’s social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Lourdes Lopez / Andie Cox

Recording Academy



T. 310.392.3777



lourdes.lopez@recordingacademy.com / andie.cox@recordingacademy.com

Michael Samonte

Sunshine Sachs



T. 323.822.9300



grammys@sunshinesachs.com

Kate Fisher / Julie Holland

CBS Television



T. 212.975.3818 / 818.655.1594



khfisher@cbs.com / julie.holland@cbs.com