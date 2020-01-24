Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts – Revenue is Expected to Recover by 2025 by Reaching $1,269 Million – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Middle East and North Africa Pay TV Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Pay-TV revenues for the 20 countries in the Middle East and North Africa region fell by 12% between 2016 and 2019 to just under $3 billion.

Given the hangover from the beIN ban and generally falling ARPUs, revenues in 2025 ($2.81 billion) will still be lower than in 2019.

For the 13 Arabic-speaking countries, pay-TV revenues fell by 15% from $1,241 million in 2016 to $1,053 million in 2019.

However, the total will recover to reach $1,269 million by 2025.

Pay-TV subscriptions fell by 5% between 2016 and 2019 to 3.58 million, but will progress to 4.71 million by 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in January 2020, this 182-page PDF and excel report is the ninth edition.

The report comes in three parts:

Outlook: Forecasts for 20 countries in a 45-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points;

Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2025 for 20 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform;

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 57-page PDF document.

Algerie Telecom

Alma

Batelco

beIN

D-Smart

Digiturk

Du

eLife

HOT

Invision

KT

Magtisat

Maroc Telecom

Mobily

Omantel

Ooredoo

Orange

OSN

Sliknet

Telecom Egypt

TTNet

Turkcell

Turksat

Uzdigital

Uztelecom

Yes

