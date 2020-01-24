Sundance Institute Artists and Supporters Celebrate Opening Night of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at An Artist at the Table Presented by IMDbPro
Attendees Include David Arquette, Alec Baldwin, Nicholas Braun, Sian Clifford, Colman Domingo, Winston Duke, Evan Jonigkeit, Jeremy O. Harris, Ethan Hawke, Zosia Mamet, Gayle Rankin, Robert Redford and Bylle Szaggars-Redford, Dee Rees, Cindy Sherman, Lea Thompson, Ai Weiwei and Sasheer Zamata
IMDbPro (www.imdbpro.com), the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, was the presenting sponsor of Sundance Institute’s largest annual fundraising event, An Artist at the Table Presented by IMDbPro, on January 23. Hosted on the first night of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, the evening began with the world premiere of Crip Camp, which will be released under Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, and continued with a celebratory dinner and brief program centered on the creative minds behind some of today’s most exciting new stories in independent film and media. Each table was hosted by a distinguished Sundance Institute artist, allowing guests the unique opportunity to connect directly with Institute alumni and learn more about their artistic paths, works and experiences. During the event, Col Needham, Founder & CEO of IMDb, made remarks and Darren Walker, President of Ford Foundation, was honored with Sundance Institute’s Vanguard Award for Philanthropy. IMDb is kicking off a year-long celebration of its 30th anniversary at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Attendees included Col Needham, Founder & CEO of IMDb, David Arquette (Spree), Alec Baldwin (Beast Beast), Nicholas Braun (Zola), Sian Clifford, Colman Domingo (Zola), Winston Duke (Nine Days), Evan Jonigkeit (The Night House), Jeremy O. Harris (Zola), Ethan Hawke (Tesla), Zosia Mamet, Gayle Rankin (The Climb), Dee Rees (The Last Thing He Wanted), Sundance Institute President and Founder Robert Redford and Bylle Szaggars-Redford, Cindy Sherman, Lea Thompson (Dinner in America), Ai Weiwei (Vivos) and Sasheer Zamata (Spree).
Sundance Institute’s An Artist at the Table Presented by IMDbPro took place on January 23, the first night of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah. Original IMDb coverage of the festival, including celebrity video interviews and photographs, is available now at www.imdb.com/sundance.
About IMDbPro
IMDbPro (http://www.imdbpro.com) is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. This membership-based service includes comprehensive information and tools that are designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best “known for”; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members using the app to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. Additional IMDbPro services include Box Office Mojo (https://www.boxofficemojo.com/), the leading online source of box-office data. IMDbPro is a division of IMDb (https://www.imdb.com/), the #1 movie website in the world with a combined web and mobile audience of more than 200 million monthly visitors. Follow IMDbPro on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/imdbpro/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/imdbpro/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/imdbpro).
