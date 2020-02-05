Carrier Selects AWS as its Preferred Cloud Provider to Drive Digital Transformation

Global provider of HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies will rely on AWS to streamline operations, increase pace of innovation, and deliver on potential of more sustainable, more intelligent buildings

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company (NASDAQ: AMZN), announced that Carrier, a leader in heating, ventilating, air-conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies, has chosen AWS as its preferred cloud provider. Carrier is moving up to 70 percent of its 4,000 servers and 996 applications away from legacy servers and databases to AWS, reducing IT infrastructure costs while also positioning the company to innovate and deliver more products and services to its customers around the world. In addition, Carrier will use AWS data warehouse, analytics, and machine learning (ML) services to identify efficiencies in its manufacturing processes and supply chains, and AWS Internet of Things (IoT) services to underpin a new line of intelligent, networked products and services for the home, workplace, and refrigerated logistics chain. Carrier, part of United Technologies (NYSE: UTX), expects to become a standalone public company in the first half of 2020 and plans to leverage AWS to drive its digital transformation and lead the next era of growth and expansion in the industry.

Carrier plans to build its data lake on Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and use AWS ML services to query and gain insights from real-time and historical data recorded across its manufacturing and supply chain lines. The gains in forecasting and efficiency derived from those insights will enable Carrier to more quickly develop new offerings and bring innovations to its customers. In addition, Carrier will use AWS’s IoT services, such as AWS IoT Core, IoT Analytics, and IoT Events, to connect its products into intelligent systems, and AWS’s ML and artificial intelligence services to allow those systems to learn from users’ habits and adjust automatically to improve efficiency without sacrificing performance. For instance, a smart climate control system that processes data from linked sensors throughout an office tower could be used to identify occupancy patterns over different times and days of the week and then modulate temperature, humidity, and ventilation to provide a comfortable environment more aligned with demand. Moving forward, Carrier will build on AWS to deliver new software services that give customers the ability to monitor, optimize, report on, and forecast the performance and utilization of their IoT devices.

“At Carrier, we are pushing to drive more innovation and connectivity to make buildings more sustainable, efficient, and comfortable,” said Bobby George, Vice President and Chief Digital Officer at Carrier. “Carrier’s work with AWS is an integral part of our digital transformation, and AWS is the hyperscale platform on which we expect to turn connected product and ecosystem data into opportunities for segment growth, new market channels, and improved customer experiences.”

“For more than a century, Carrier products and services have shaped the indoor environments in which people around the world live and work,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS, Inc. “With AWS’s unmatched set of cloud services, Carrier is positioned to leap ahead in its vision of transforming itself for the digital age, putting data to work to provide better customer experiences, and delivering agility that will enable it to remain a global leader in building technologies.”

About Amazon Web Services

For almost 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 69 Availability Zones (AZs) within 22 geographic regions, with announced plans for 16 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Africa, and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About Carrier

Carrier is a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies. Supported by the iconic Carrier name, the company is committed to making the world safer and more comfortable for generations to come through its industry-leading brands such as Carrier, Kidde, Edwards, LenelS2, and Automated Logic. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com and follow @Carrier on social media.

Contacts

Amazon.com, Inc.



Media Hotline



Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr