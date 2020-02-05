Netafim USA Presents Branchville, a New Web Series Chronicling the Journey of a Corporate Executive’s First Season Growing Hemp in Rural South Carolina

New Online Docuseries Follows a First-Time Hemp Farmer as He Faces the Challenges of Organic Hemp Farming With the Vision of Restoring the Soul of a Rural Community

Streaming on Netafim USA’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, Branchville documents the successes and challenges of hemp farming, as seen through the eyes of a first-time hemp grower.

“From plant genetics, soil conditions and tissue testing, to nutrient mixing, irrigation, fertigation, and innovative digital farming equipment, the Branchville series gives viewers a first-hand look at many of the challenges and solutions that come with organic hemp farming,” said Ze’ev Barylka, Netafim USA’s Marketing Director. “More than a documentary on farming, Branchville is a character-driven story about a family and community that comes together with the shared vision of revitalizing rural America through this exciting new crop.”

Set in rural South Carolina, Branchville focuses on Kevin Summers, a successful corporate executive with more than 25 years of experience leading the technology efforts for major global brands such as Lowes, Whirlpool, The Coca Cola Company, Bell South, General Electric, and others.

Returning to his childhood home to take on the “greatest challenge of his life,” Kevin is intent on putting the family farm back together, and in doing so, create a technology-based farming model for restoring the health, economy, and development opportunities in his hometown of Branchville, SC.

Touching on every aspect of organic hemp farming from soil prep and planting methods, to nutrient delivery, drip irrigation, fertigation, digital farming, and pest control strategies, viewers follow Kevin as he utilizes his technology background throughout the entire series to build a template that can be replicated to help current and future hemp farmers in the area.

“I am excited and grateful to be able to come home and put the farm and my hometown on the map. This is bigger than just my hemp farm: this is about positively affecting a community that has given me so much. It is my time to return that support by creating jobs, excitement and opportunities,” said Summers. “We want to share with our farming neighbors the secrets to our success and how to grow amazing hemp that creates high-quality products, like our bRISE CBD brand. We’ve created a results-driven, seed-to-sale product line that will be launched in the spring, and couldn’t have done it without the support of the amazing team we have and our community.”

Driven by a broader vision creating opportunity, throughout the series, Kevin relies on a team of experts led by his older brother and business partner, Jasper, and his agricultural consultant, Farmer D., among many others.

“Branchville is about family, legacy, and breathing new life into a rural town that faces many of the same challenges as so many other rural communities across the country and beyond,” said Daron “Farmer D” Joffe, Farmer D Consulting. “It’s about demonstrating a more regenerative approach to agriculture that can improve the ecology, health, and economy of rural towns across America. Most importantly, Branchville the story about restoring the soul of a community.”

Episode 1 of Branchville is now available on YouTube and Facebook.

