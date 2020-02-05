VOS Digital Media Group Signs Stats Perform to Co-Power Its Live Sports AI and Data on New Media Applications

Web and Mobile Application Brings a Consolidated Sporting Experience for 775+ Different Sports and Leagues

SAO PAULO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VOS Digital Media Group today announced a new agreement with Stats Perform, the revolutionary leader in sports AI and data, to provide the industry’s fastest, most accurate sports data and content feeds covering thousands of leagues and teams around the world.

VOS will combine a growing library of multi-language short-form sports video content with a comprehensive user-defined app experience in partnership with telecommunications partners and media companies. Fans will be able to access the latest on the world’s most popular sporting events, creating personalized content experiences powered by Stats Perform’s industry-leading sports data. Companies and sponsors throughout the region will in turn be able to tap into VOS applications to share top sporting content with their own users.

“VOS will initially launch this new partnership in Brazil, the 6th largest global economy, and then expand throughout greater LATAM focusing on both the sports and breaking news content verticals,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for VOS Digital Media Group. “Brazil has some of the most passionate sports fans in the world and we want to deliver a customizable sporting experience that connects them to the events that matter most. We require fast and accurate sports data covering every important moment of the world’s top leagues, teams and athletes. Stats Perform has been powering the fan experience for nearly 40 years and works with most of the leagues and sports we are covering, making them the perfect fit.”

The VOS application will create an intuitive user experience that lets fans interact with live sports moments happening all over the world. The application will be powered by Stats Perform’s live and post-event data for every event across 41 different sports including Brazil Serie A and B, UEFA Champions League, Copa Libertadores, German Bundesliga, La Liga, English Premier League, Italian Serie A, French Ligue 1, MLS, NBA, NFL, PGA and other golf tournaments, MLB, Olympics, racing, rugby, cricket, and more.

“VOS media is creating an exciting user experience to connect South American sports fans with some of the best moments in sports worldwide,” Stats Perform Chief Revenue Officer Steve Xeller said. “VOS has a pedigree for developing easy-to-use content and sharing it through their platforms. We look forward to seeing how South American fans interact with this new form of sports content.”

About VOS Digital Media Group

VOS is a global digital video exchange and technology platform providing a seamless process for bringing together content creators and media companies. We specialize in providing and maintaining content sales and sourcing scalability, reducing labor and editorial costs, eliminating errors in metadata assignment and extraction, and drastically decreasing the time to market for both video creators and buyers. https://www.vosdmg.com

About Stats Perform

Stats Perform collects the richest sports data in the world and transforms it through revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) to unlock the most in-depth insights for media and technology, betting and team performance. With company roots dating back almost 40 years, Stats Perform embraces and solves the dynamic nature of sport – be that for digital and broadcast media with differentiated storytelling, tech companies with reliable and fast data to power their innovations, sportsbooks with in-play betting and integrity services, or teams with first-of-its-kind AI analysis software. As the leading sports data and AI company, Stats Perform works with the top global sports media, tech companies, sportsbook operators, teams and leagues. For more information, visit StatsPerform.com.

