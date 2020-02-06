Buying an Entertainment Fitness Bike? BodyCraft Suggests: Compare Before You Buy.

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BodyCraft–When it comes to exercise bikes, it’s no secret what all the buzz is about. Technologically advanced home-fitness bikes allow users to experience virtual reality and stream online classes for social and fun workout experiences. Before purchasing, however, users should compare bike brands and styles to be sure they get the exercise and entertainment experience that is right for them.





BodyCraft®, a national, specialty fitness-equipment company, providing home- and commercial- fitness equipment for more than 25 years, has just released its new EXP™-Series bikes with a variety of features users may not find on other indoor exercise-bike brands.

The essence of the BodyCraft EXP-Series bikes is the brand’s exclusive, connected sensor, developed specifically as an option for every bike BodyCraft makes, no matter what style bike users choose or what fitness level they are. Some brands, such as Peloton, offer only a single, entertainment-workout experience on their indoor training cycles, limiting their bikes for use only by enthusiasts and excluding those weekend warriors, beginners, and limited mobility users who may be safer and more comfortable exercising on upright or recumbent bikes.

When users pair an EXP-Series BodyCraft indoor cycle, upright, or recumbent bike with the connected sensor, equipped with Bluetooth/ANT+ technology, they can connect to numerous featured apps instead of just the one app that comes on many bike brands.

BodyCraft featured apps include Peloton, Zwift, Strava, Kinomap, and RideSocial, plus many others, like Google Chrome, YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Facebook, Instagram, Outside Interactive, and Spotify for a one-of-a kind personalized and highly entertaining workout experience at a lower (or zero) monthly subscription cost than for the apps that come with other brand’s bikes.

To get the right bike, users should compare bike brands on a number of features. Do the handlebars move four ways (up/down and fore/aft) versus just up and down for a more correct and comfortable workout? Is the flywheel placed directly under the sweat zone or does the flywheel avoid the sweat zone? Are users required to purchase cycling shoes or can they choose to wear their own gym or cycling shoes? Does the bike have a one-year warranty or lifetime frame and five-year parts’ warranties? Is the entertainment screen fixed or does it allow for adjustment or use of personal devices or TV casting?

Users will find BodyCraft EXP-Series bikes are built to last a lifetime, with commercial-quality components for a lower purchase price when compared to many other brands on the market. BodyCraft sells a complete line of fitness products including treadmills, ellipticals, rowers, functional trainers, multi-gyms, and more. The company is passionate about creating the ultimate in safety, variety, design, affordability, and motivation.

Contacts

Cindy Carvour, 300m



Phone: 614-787-2787



eMail: cindycarvour@300m.co