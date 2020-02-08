Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 8th Annual Pebby Award Winners

Celebrating the Year’s Best Hotels

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PEB #PEB–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the winners of its Eighth Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award winners were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2019, as determined by the Company.

“The industry-renowned Pebby Awards honor outstanding achievements in hotel management,” said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “A Pebby Award is a recognition of excellence, and with our many talented property teams who push boundaries and achieve exceptional results, alongside our skilled asset managers, the competition was fierce this year among impressive nominees.”

The categories for the Pebby Awards are Best Picture, Best Directing, Best Production, Best Actor / Actress, Best Live Action Short Film, Best Visual Effects, Best Music (Original Score), Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Documentary, Best Animated Feature Film, Academy Honorary Achievement Award and Lifetime Achievement Awards.

THE WINNERS…

BEST PICTURE – For best overall performance by a hotel in 2019, based on operating execution and profitability, taking into consideration the strength of the market in which the hotel is located.

AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… HOTEL CHICAGO DOWNTOWN, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION, MANAGED BY HEI HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER MARK DEINHART!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Picture:

Argonaut Hotel

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

BEST DIRECTING – For best overall leadership by a management team in 2019, including revenue management, sales, marketing and comprehensive expense management.

AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… ARGONAUT HOTEL, MANAGED BY NOBLE HOUSE HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER STEFAN MUHLE!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Directing:

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Hotel Zelos San Francisco

Hotel Spero San Francisco

The Marker Key West

The Westin Copley Place, Boston

BEST PRODUCTION – For best overall hotel profitability flow-through in 2019. The management team at this hotel generated the greatest operating profitability improvement over the prior year.

AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… W BOSTON, MANAGED BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER GURKI SINGH!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Production:

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Skamania Lodge

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

The Marker Key West

BEST ACTOR / ACTRESS – For best overall sales and marketing team to support the performance of a hotel.

AND THE 2019 WINNERS ARE… A TIE BETWEEN

REVERE HOTEL BOSTON COMMON, MANAGED BY PYRAMID HOTEL GROUP, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER TIM BRETT AND DIRECTOR OF SALES AND MARKETING JULIE BRANDON &

THE NINES, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL, PORTLAND, MANAGED BY SAGE HOSPITALITY, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER JEAN-MARC JALBERT AND DIRECTOR OF SALES AND MARKETING NANCY CLAYTON!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Actor / Actress:

Argonaut Hotel

Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

The Sales and Marketing Team for Hotel Zelos San Francisco, Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco and Hotel Zetta San Francisco

W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM – For best overall revenue management strategies and execution to support the performance of a hotel.

AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… THE WESTIN COPLEY PLACE, BOSTON, MANAGED BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER RAY HAMMER AND DIRECTOR OF REVENUE MANAGEMENT JEREMY RAY!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Live Action Short Film:

Argonaut Hotel

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Spero San Francisco

Hotel Zelos San Francisco

Paradise Point Resort & Spa

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS – For best overall performance during a major renovation, following the Company’s standard of “relentless pursuit of continuous improvement,” maintaining a pleasant and professional demeanor while living through disruption, surprises and great inconveniences.

AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… SKAMANIA LODGE, MANAGED BY BENCHMARK RESORTS & HOTELS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER KEN DAUGHERTY!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Visual Effects:

Embassy Suites San Diego Bay – Downtown

Mondrian Los Angeles

San Diego Mission Bay Resort

The Marker Key West

W Boston

BEST MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE) – For best overall performance following a prior year major renovation as evidenced by an increase in market share and operating cash flow, taking into consideration the strength of the market in which the hotel is located.

AND THE 2019 WINNERS ARE… A TIE BETWEEN

HOTEL ZELOS SAN FRANCISCO, MANAGED BY VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER ASHLEY GOCHNAUER,

PARADISE POINT RESORT & SPA, MANAGED BY DAVIDSON HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY MICHAEL STEPHENS &

THE WESTIN COPLEY PLACE, BOSTON, MANAGED BY MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER RAY HAMMER!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Music (Original Score):

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Zoe Fisherman’s Wharf

The Heathman Hotel

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY – For best implementation of energy conservation programs and green initiatives to reduce the hotel’s carbon footprint and energy expenses combined with social responsibility and community programs to benefit our communities and external stakeholders.

AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… HOTEL MONACO WASHINGTON DC, MANAGED BY KIMPTON HOTELS & RESTAURANTS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER GREGORY LEINWEBER!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Cinematography:

Grafton on Sunset

Hotel Zoe San Francisco

The Roger New York

Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection

W Boston

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY – For best overall forecasting accuracy of actual operating profitability by an individual hotel.

AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… LE MÉRIDIEN DELFINA SANTA MONICA, MANAGED BY VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER DEEPAK MEHRA!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Adapted Screenplay:

George Hotel

Hotel Spero

Hotel Zetta San Francisco

Southernmost Beach Resort

The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

BEST DOCUMENTARY – For best overall implementation of accounting standards and controls, including success in minimizing credit card chargebacks and overall expense management.

AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… L’AUBERGE DEL MAR, MANAGED BY NOBLE HOUSE HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER ROBERT GREGSON AND CONTROLLER KEVIN RICKMAN!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Documentary:

Harbor Court Hotel San Francisco

Hotel Zelos San Francisco

Hotel Zeppelin San Francisco

Mondrian Los Angeles

Solamar Hotel

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM – For best overall performing restaurant or bar, not only measured on profitability, but also on fostering creativity, creating an experience and activating the hotel, while supporting the hotel’s operations.

AND THE 2019 WINNERS ARE… A TIE BETWEEN

DIRTY HABIT AT HOTEL ZELOS SAN FRANCISCO, MANAGED BY VICEROY HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER ASHLEY GOCHNAUER AND GENERAL MANAGER OF DIRTY HABIT EJ VARELA &

URBAN FARMER RESTAURANT AT THE NINES, A LUXURY COLLECTION HOTEL, PORTLAND, MANAGED BY SAGE HOSPITALITY, LED BY GENERAL MANAGER JEAN-MARC JALBERT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF FOOD & BEVERAGE JEFF BROWN!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for Best Animated Feature Film:

BALEEN at LaPlaya Beach Resort & Club

Departure Restaurant at The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Dirty Habit at Hotel Monaco Washington DC

Skybar at Mondrian Los Angeles

Southernmost Beach Café at Southernmost Beach Resort

The Liberty Lobby Bar at The Liberty, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Boston

THE ACADEMY HONORARY ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – For most improved TripAdvisor rankings during 2019, as determined by our guests.

AND THE 2019 WINNER IS… PARADISE POINT RESORT & SPA, MANAGED BY DAVIDSON HOTELS & RESORTS, LED BY MICHAEL STEPHENS!

We’d also like to thank our other nominees for The Academy Honorary Achievement Award:

Hotel Chicago Downtown, Autograph Collection

Hotel Vintage Portland

Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square

Union Station Hotel Nashville, Autograph Collection

Viceroy Santa Monica Hotel

THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDS – This award celebrates the hard work and service of our long-time hotel employees throughout our portfolio, as demonstrated by more than 35 years of dedication and excellent service to our hotels and guests.

Alice Porlas, Banquet Server, 48 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Felicitas Rodriguez, Room Attendant, 47 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Manuel Castro, Turndown Service Attendant, 46 Years, Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Mark Benitez, PBX Operator, 45 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Austreberto Saucedo, Banquet Server, 44 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Tom Sweeney, Door Attendant, 43 Years, Sir Francis Drake

Hoi Por Wong, In-Room Dining Server, 43 Years, Sir Francis Drake

Maria Rios, Housekeeping Office Coordinator, 42 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Abraham Velarde, Turndown Service Attendant, 42 Years, Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Nestor Ningala, Housekeeping Attendant, 41 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Rafael Rodriguez-Saucedo, Banquet Set-Up Attendant, 41 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Janice Gallagher, Finance & Operations Assistant, 40 Years, The Westin San Diego Gaslamp Quarter

Jorge Martinez, Banquet Server, 40 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Rafael Montes, Banquet Server, 40 Years, W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

Maria L. Rodriguez, Room Attendant, 40 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Alberto Cabrera, IT Manager, 39 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Iram Casas, Restaurant Server, 39 Years, Le Parc Suite Hotel

Miguel Martinez, Banquet Server, 39 Years, W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

Amanda Montenegro, Room Attendant, 39 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Ana Rodriguez, Housekeeper, 39 Years, W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

Martha Valencia, Room Inspector, 39 Years, Hotel Zephyr Fisherman’s Wharf

Rosa Amezcua, Housekeeper, 38 Years, W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

Carlos Escobar, Lead Cook, 38 Years, Le Parc Suite Hotel

Manuel Estrada, Banquet Set-Up Attendant, 38 Years, Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Pedro Hernandez, Line Cook, 38 Years, Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

Rosa Navarrete, Room Attendant, 38 Years, Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

Irene Rodriguez, Room Attendant, 38 Years, Sir Francis Drake

Matilda Solorio, Housekeeper, 38 Years, W Los Angeles – West Beverly Hills

Adriaan Vanderzwan, Bell Attendant, 38 Years, Sir Francis Drake

Jose Coronado, Engineer, 37 Years, Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Evelyn Bonilla, Room Attendant, 36 Years, Sir Francis Drake

Nicolas Cervantes, Lobby Attendant, 36 Years, Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Marina Pineda, Housekeeping Suite Attendant, 36 Years, Le Parc Suite Hotel

Ramiro Ramirez, Lead Cook, 36 Years, Montrose West Hollywood

Byron Alvarado, Banquet House Attendant, 35 Years, Sir Francis Drake

Anthony Avila, Houseperson, 35 Years, Le Parc Suite Hotel

Maria E. Burgos, Housekeeper, 35 Years, Mondrian Los Angeles

Rodrigo Flores, Banquet Cook, 35 Years, Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Cirilo O. Lara, Line Cook, 35 Years, Le Méridien Delfina Santa Monica

John Lewis, Engineer, 35 Years, Southernmost Beach Resort

Filogonio Salgado, Banquet Steward, 35 Years, Paradise Point Resort & Spa

Luis Sanchez, Executive Sous Chef, 35 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort

Luis Stenner, Restaurant Server, 35 Years, San Diego Mission Bay Resort

