ClearDATA Comply™ for Microsoft Azure Enhances Sophistication of PHI Protection

Expanded SaaS offering eliminates the security and compliance burden for 32 Azure services by automating management, enforcement and audit of HIPAA, GDPR and GxP

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ClearDATA®, the leader in healthcare public cloud security, compliance and privacy, today expanded their ClearDATA Comply™ Software as a Service (SaaS) compliance management product to include Microsoft’s Azure Cloud Services. With this new addition to the ClearDATA portfolio of products, more healthcare providers, payers and life sciences organizations can adopt Azure’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) cloud services while mitigating risk of security vulnerabilities with real-time compliance checks and automated remediation.

By investing deeply in cloud and healthcare compliance expertise, ClearDATA protects sensitive healthcare data in the cloud by strategically mapping critical standards and regulations like HIPAA, GxP and GDPR to relevant technical controls. The company’s flagship SaaS product, Comply is designed to detect and immediately remediate compliance deviations, while providing near real-time reporting with clear, auditable and visual confirmation of the users’ compliance status. This helps healthcare organizations to meet compliance obligations throughout the lifecycle of an application and frees IT assets to invest in the latest cloud technology.

“PHI is extremely sensitive and requires a sophisticated marriage of deep cloud expertise and comprehensive compliance to keep secure. Most healthcare providers and life science organizations do not have the expertise or in house capability to tackle such a complex objective,” said Suhas Kelkar, ClearDATA’s Chief Product Officer. “With Comply, healthcare organizations can leverage the power, flexibility and inherent security of the Azure cloud with even greater confidence – thus accelerating adoption of Azure and increasing the speed of innovation.”

As of today, the solution automatically configures over 70 controls across 32 of the most commonly used Azure services for sensitive patient data (PHI/PII) in healthcare including Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), Azure Machine Learning as well as PaaS based services like Azure SQL. ClearDATA is a Microsoft Gold Partner and has offered managed security, compliance and privacy solutions on Microsoft Azure since 2015. ClearDATA will further collaborate with Microsoft to support its sensitive data workloads, with plans to add new HIPAA-eligible Azure services to ClearDATA Comply every quarter.

“As digital patient care solutions provide more data to doctors, healthcare organizations are leveraging the Azure cloud to gain insight from their data and transform to a value-based care model focused on improving patient outcomes and experience. With ClearDATA Comply’s availability in the Azure Marketplace, we’ve brought together Microsoft’s strength in cloud services and ClearDATA’s deep understanding of complex healthcare regulations to offer a solution that allows healthcare to innovate and mitigate risk,” said David Houlding, Microsoft’s Director of Healthcare Experiences.

“Platform as a Service (PaaS), machine learning (ML) and other advanced Azure services are driving rapid healthcare innovation,” said ClearDATA Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, Matt Ferrari. “ClearDATA sees a need to invest in our longstanding strategic partnership with Microsoft to apply our best security, compliance and privacy practices on top of them.”

The collaboration between ClearDATA and Microsoft Azure is evidenced by the value healthcare organizations such as BehaVR are realizing by implementing ClearDATA Comply for Azure. A provider of VR digital therapeutics and wellness programs for behavioral health, BehaVR uses Comply for Azure to manage and enforce compliance and security of their application. This frees their development team to focus on continued innovation in virtual reality for healthcare versus navigating how to configure a compliant cloud environment.

ClearDATA launched its Comply multi-cloud solution in December 2019 with early availability for Amazon Web Services (AWS). With its expansion to include support for Microsoft Azure, ClearDATA Comply provides a multi-cloud view of compliance within a single pane of glass.

ClearDATA Comply will be available to demo during HIMSS 2020 from March 9-13 in booth #5349 showcasing how providers can avoid security, compliance or privacy driven incidents. To learn more about ClearDATA Comply, visit https://www.cleardata.com/comply.

About ClearDATA

Healthcare professionals across the globe trust the ClearDATA HITRUST-certified cloud to safeguard their sensitive data and power their critical applications available across the major public cloud platforms. Healthcare organization customers receive one of the most comprehensive Business Associate Agreements (BAA) in the industry, combined with market-leading healthcare-exclusive security and compliance solutions and multi-cloud expertise. ClearDATA’s innovative platform of solutions and services protects customers from data privacy risks, improves data management and scales their healthcare IT infrastructure, enabling them to focus on improving healthcare delivery, every single day. For more information, visit ClearDATA at www.cleardata.com.

