BET Networks to Honor NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With Multiplatform Programming Lineup Monday, February 24

“BET Remembers: Kobe Bryant” BET will air live, commercial-free coverage of Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service—Anchored by Marc Lamont Hill and Co-host Jemele Hill

BET will Air ViacomCBS Sister Brand SHOWTIME Documentary: “Kobe Bryant’s Muse”

BET & Entertainment Tonight Present: “Kobe: Father, Husband, Legend”

#ForKobeAndGigi

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TODAY, BET Networks announced plans to pay tribute to the iconic five-time NBA champion, and Academy Award-winning producer, Kobe Bryant, with content specials across their linear, digital and streaming platforms Monday, February 24, 2020 beginning 1PM ET.

The programming lineup will include:

“BET Remembers: Kobe Bryant”: BET will air LIVE uninterrupted coverage of Bryant’s public memorial service held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles; Anchored by author and activist, Marc Lamont Hill, and Sports Journalist, Jemele Hill. [Coverage will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET on BET, and stream across @BET on Twitter and Facebook as well as youtube.com/BETNetworks] “Kobe Bryant is not only one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen, but also an extraordinary father, husband, entrepreneur and humanitarian. Although I’m deeply pained by the loss of my childhood friend, I’m honored to be part of BET’s coverage of his memorial. Through our tears, we plan to bring Kobe home in a way that shows our deep love and admiration.” – Marc Lamont Hill “I watched Kobe as a journalist and fan for years, before I got to know him on a personal level. He was one of the most driven athletes in the history of professional sports. He wasn’t just trying to be a better player, but a better student, a better friend, a better teammate, a better husband and a better father.” – Jemele Hill

“Kobe Bryant’s Muse”: A documentary that looks beyond mere stats to reveal Kobe Bryant’s career, exploring the mentorships, friendships and competitors that have helped shape his iconic 18-year tenure in the NBA, and discovering his greatest personal test yet. With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Larry Bird, Joe Bryant. [To air on BET at 4:00 p.m. ET/PT]

BET & Entertainment Tonight Present: “Kobe: Father, Husband, Legend”: An inspiring look at Kobe Bryant’s life off the court featuring rare footage and reflections from Kobe’s friends and former teammates, including Rihanna, L.L. Cool J, Chris Paul, Shaquille O’Neal, Matt Barnes, Alex Rodriquez and many others. [to air on BET at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT; to be released on BET+ 3/12/20]

“I am grateful that the BET family had the opportunity to give Kobe his flowers while he was still with us, and we will continue to do so, as his legacy very greatly impacted ours,” said Scott Mills, President, BET Networks. “From recognizing his tenth consecutive NBA All-Star championship on 106th & Park in 2008 to presenting him with the BET Humanitarian Award in 2002 and learning about what shapes his #MambaMentality during Genius Talks at BET Experience 2015, I’m so glad we were and continue to be able to celebrate him as the leader and legend he was to us all. Our prayers are with the Bryant family during this difficult time.”

For up-to-the-minute details on Kobe Bryant’s memorial services, including video and editorial content, please visit BET.com and follow @BET & @BETNews for the latest developments.

