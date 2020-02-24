Viamedia Ramps Up with Bob Gold & Associates as Public Relations Agency of Record

Cable Pioneers Mark Lieberman and Bob Gold Team to Promote the Power of Local and Cross-Media Advertising

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viamedia, the leading cross-media local advertising company for independent video providers, has selected Bob Gold & Associates, a nationally recognized boutique public relations and marketing agency, as its public relations agency of record. The agency will help promote Viamedia’s comprehensive suite of advanced video and digital advertising solutions.

Viamedia offers a robust suite of technology and services that connect advertisers and audiences through integrated cross-media strategies. Specializing in delivering dependable, high-quality representation of advertising inventories, Viamedia provides cable TV operators, telcos, and streaming and other video providers with industry-leading technology and resources to manage costs and significantly increase monetization of available ad inventory. These solutions, in turn, empower brands and advertisers to reach and engage consumers effectively across any platform and device.

Today, Viamedia places nearly 1 million linear ads each day in 160 zones across 72 U.S. markets and has expanded its scope into impression-based cross-media selling for linear placements.

“For more than two decades, Bob Gold and his award-winning team have been highly regarded throughout the industry for their strategic communications and results-oriented campaigns, working with many of the biggest names in the cable industry,” said Mark Lieberman, president and chief executive officer for Viamedia. “Re-engaging with Bob Gold & Associates was the clear choice as we head into a heated political season and continue to expand our lineup of offerings with new breakthrough technology and innovation.”

Viamedia recently began successful market trials of its new cloud-based advanced television advertising solution, QTT™. The first-of-its-kind solution bridges the gap between linear TV and digital advertising, using digital standards to request and receive ads programmatically from a digital ad exchange in order to enable live linear cable television ad insertion in real time utilizing existing cable TV ad-insertion infrastructure. With this new patent-pending technology, Viamedia can significantly increase cable TV ad dollars by tapping into the surging programmatic digital advertising marketplace.

“Whether you’re in need of local, regional or national advertising solutions, Viamedia continually astounds me as the ideal partner for any independent video provider with creative, dynamic and, most importantly, impressive revenue-generating results. It’s a one-stop, customer-focused video advertising company that’s not only driving industry-leading tech innovation – it’s backed by a team that puts their customers’ needs, satisfaction and ROI first,” said Bob Gold, president and owner of Bob Gold & Associates. “By packaging the power of local TV with the reach of cross-media, engaging today’s consumers has never been easier. Simply put, if you’re not buying Viamedia, you’re not buying America.”

Founded in 1997 by Cable TV Pioneer and Public Relations Society of America (PRSA LA) 2019 Communications Professional of the Year, Bob Gold has created an agency that specializes in the space where technology meets entertainment and enterprise utility. Since its founding, the company has launched or grown more than 18 TV sports networks, numerous streaming services, and nearly every major cable TV operator and association in the United States. A co-founder of a leading international association of independently owned hi-tech PR agencies, WIN PR Group, BG&A can provide its clients with immediate international resources for a one-time project or on-going campaign with consistent pricing and centralized PR management. The company provides guaranteed predicted results and outcomes in its contracts. A unique offering for any agency. For more information, please visit www.bobgoldpr.com.

Headquartered in New York City, Viamedia provides a comprehensive audience and impression-based local video and digital advertising platform. As part of the platform, Viamedia has exclusive cable TV ad inventory from more than 60 Cable TV Distributors in 34 states across 72 DMAs, offering advertising on cable TV networks to more than 6,000 local, regional and national advertisers. Viamedia also offers those advertisers a complimentary suite of impression-based digital products including Viamedia’s proprietary QTT™, OTT, mobile, display, email, search, and social, in those DMAs and beyond. Viamedia’s success is built on its proprietary software, people and processes.

