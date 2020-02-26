Take 1 Unveils New Brand As Part Of Digital Expansion Plan

CRANBROOK, KENT — February 26, 2019 – Broadcast transcription, translation and access services company, Take 1, has unveiled a new brand identity and website. The rebrand and updated online presence is part of the company’s ongoing digital expansion and positions the company as a modern, technology-enabled business.

Over the last few years Take 1 has evolved from a simple service provider to a technology company, having designed, developed and deployed a number of their own systems which combine a human workforce with AI capabilities to deliver operational efficiencies and maintain unrivalled accuracy. Their proprietary metadata harvesting tool, Liberty, creates transcripts as structured XML data that can easily be repurposed for localisation and compliance, and the Take 1 cloud is a secure-by-design platform that supports seamless workflow management for the company’s international client-base. As well as serving a marketing and shop-front function, the new website will provide a secure and seamless gateway to these platforms for new and existing customers.

These updates also reflect Take 1’s diversification into new services over recent years. While the company was originally established to provide transcriptions, translations and post-production scripts to the broadcast industry, they now also provide localisation and access services, including audio descriptions, to the wider media sector.

“Our previous logo and website were designed about ten years ago and, in that time, we’ve expanded our services and developed new technology solutions to meet the changing needs of the market,” said Louse Tapia, Take 1 CEO. “Our new logo and website reflect these changes and provide the tools we need for the modern market while maintaining our brand recognition after twenty years in the industry.”

Find out more at www.take1.tv

About Take 1 Take 1 makes video accessible by unlocking the power of words. The company specialises in transcription metadata and provides transcripts, access services, translations, and post-production scripts to production companies, studios, localisation vendors and networks across the globe. Take 1 has a heritage of 20 years in the broadcast industry and a reputation for providing fast, reliable services and unrivalled accuracy.





