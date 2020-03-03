America’s Funniest Home Videos to Be Inducted into NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame

–Executive producer Vin Di Bona, current host Alfonso Ribeiro and former hosts Tom Bergeron and Bob Saget to accept honor at NAB Show–

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ABC’s longest-running prime-time entertainment show, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (AFV) will be inducted into the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Broadcasting Hall of Fame at the NAB Show Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner on Monday, April 20 at the Encore Las Vegas. Executive producer Vin Di Bona, current host Alfonso Ribeiro and former hosts Tom Bergeron and Bob Saget will accept the honor and participate in a panel discussion following the award presentation.

Now in its 30th year, “AFV” is distributed in more than 100 territories around the world and broadcasts audience-generated content that is curated to bring the most humorous real-life moments to viewers around the world. To date, “AFV” has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated nearly 2 million video clips from home viewers.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” is a timeless fixture in American broadcasting, crowdsourcing short, comedic films in the midst of the camcorder boom and continuing to thrive into the age of viral video sharing,” said NAB CEO and President Gordon Smith. “It is our honor to recognize a show that has entertained families for more than three decades.”

Vin Di Bona is the executive producer and creator of “AFV.” Additionally, Di Bona produced “Entertainment Tonight” in the early 1980s and later served as a producer for one season of the ABC series “MacGyver.”

Current host Alfonso Ribeiro is an actor, director, award-winning dancer and Broadway star. Best known for his role as Carlton Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” Ribeiro took over as host of “AFV” in 2015.

Tom Bergeron served as host of “AFV” for fifteen seasons, beginning in 2001, and continues to host ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” He has hosted five national network TV shows throughout his nearly 50 years in broadcasting and is one of America’s most popular television hosts.

“Full House” star Bob Saget was host of “AFV” from its debut in 1989 through the show’s first eight seasons. He is also a Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian.

NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame television inductees include “FOX NFL SUNDAY,” “Wheel of Fortune,” “JEOPARDY,” María Elena Salinas, Chuck Lorre and Shonda Rhimes, among others.

As previously announced, John Records Landecker will also be inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame, and the Digital Leadership Award will be presented to Entercom Chief Digital Officer J.D. Crowley at the Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner.

Register as press for the 2020 NAB Show.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 18-22, 2020, in Las Vegas is the world’s largest convention encompassing media, entertainment and technology. With more than 90,000 attendees from 160 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

Contacts

Ann Marie Cumming

(202) 429-5350



@AnnMarieCumming