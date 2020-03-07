Fincons Group and Mediamorph Sign Key VAR Agreement to Supercharge the Entertainment Supply Chain

The two companies join forces to support global media organizations with leaner content management and competitive advantage

Milan, 17 September 2019 – Fincons Group, an international IT business consultancy, and Mediamorph, the leading Content Value Management (CVM) cloud platform powering the largest entertainment companies in the world, today announced they have entered into a Value-Added Reseller Agreement (VAR). The agreement covers global projects and aims to provide the media and operator market with high quality support for their Content Value Management processes.

As the Media & Entertainment sector experiences seismic change in the way content is managed, consumed and delivered, operators and broadcasters are increasingly keen to ensure that their content is handled efficiently. Providing users with the right content at the right time and the right price both online and through Pay TV services is increasingly proving to be the main differentiator. As a result, a number of international alliances and joint ventures between large media companies are being formed to share media assets and enlarge the overall pool of viewers.

Fincons brings over 35 years of experience in the media and broadcast sector working with Tier-1 businesses like Sky in Italy, Germany and Spain, the Italian Mediaset and RTÉ in Ireland to name just a few. Their understanding of how the media business content supply chain and of the broadcast sector as well as pioneering work on HbbTV funded by the European Commission, place them ideally to partner with Mediamorph on distributing their Content Value Management (CVM) platform, which automates the content distribution and financial lifecycle at scale of the largest companies in media and entertainment.

The businesses joined forces to help media companies implement and configure tailored content management systems that handle content from multiple content providers like studios and TV networks. For example, the platform implemented for the largest US operator helps automate the supply chain process enabling content to flow seamlessly from providers to the end consumer ensuring titles are efficiently fulfilled and merchandized.

Francesco Moretti, Deputy CEO Fincons Group and CEO Fincons.US, comments: “This VAR agreement means a lot to us and consolidates the successful partnership we have had with Mediamorph for the past few years. Together we have had the opportunity to work on exciting innovative projects for major clients and to deliver tailored innovative solutions, efficiency and increased automation of business-critical activities such as content management.”

“We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Fincons who services some of the largest operators in the world. There is a lot of synergy between the two organizations,” stated Rob Gardos, CEO of Mediamorph. “Mediamorph’s CVM platform sits at the epicenter of the entertainment industry driving greater accountability, flexibility and scalability to maximize content revenues. This becomes even more powerful when you combine Fincons’ passion, industry knowledge, specialized skills and business value methodology.”

Michele Moretti, CEO at Fincons Group, concludes: “It is our objective to continue to expand the business internationally, and our network of trusted partners plays a key role in enabling us to provide the Media & Entertainment industry with the latest technology they need to succeed. We hope that this partnership will continue to be fruitful for both companies and for the clients and prospects that we will provide innovative solutions for in the coming months.”

About Fincons Group

Fincons is an award-winning IT business consultancy, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, digital, technology and operations to a diverse range of industries. In the Media sector, Fincons has long term and successful relationships with Tier-1 clients, providing solutions and ICT services covering the entire Digital Supply Chain, from Rights Management, Programming and Scheduling, to Advertising Sales and Omnichannel Video Delivery. With over 1500 employees worldwide and more than 35 years of experience in consulting and system integration, Fincons Group has offices in the US (New York, Los Angeles), UK (London), Germany (Munich), Italy (Milan, Verona, Roma, Bari, Catania) and Switzerland (Küssnacht Am Rigi, Bern, Zurich, Lugano).

For more information, visit www.finconsgroup.com

About Mediamorph

Mediamorph’s mission is to boost business performance and accelerate content value across the entertainment ecosystem. Our Content Value Management (CVM) platform orchestrates the 360° process that brings content value from provider to distributor to the connected consumer. With advanced analytics and real-time access to actionable data, our cloud-based software tracks trillions of transactions and billions of dollars annually to maximize media monetization. Mediamorph has become the industry standard for the business of content, empowering the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. For more information, please visit www.mediamorph.com

Source: RealWire