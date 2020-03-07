JOM Group: New Munich office focuses on performance marketing

Nadja Vernimb and Benjamin Gröning head the third location

Munich, 24 October 2019. Yesterday, the owner-run JOM Group celebrated the opening of its new branch in Munich’s Auenstrasse. Around 100 guests, including clients and partners, attended the party at Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich. Bavaria’s capital is now home to JOM’s third location in Germany, complementing its office in Düsseldorf and headquarter in Hamburg.

Nadja Vernimb and Benjamin Gröning are stepping in as the managing directors. The new office in Munich offers performance marketing services across all media channels and specialises in strong, performance-orientated approaches to video campaigns.

Nadja Vernimb (40) started working for JOM 19 years ago in Hamburg. The marketing expert joined the management board in 2013 and is part of the management team at the Düsseldorf office. Benjamin Gröning (40) has been with JOM since 2018, first as a member of the management board and currently as a managing partner of the new location in Munich. His previous experience includes lead positions at Mediaplus and Arvato Bertelsmann.

Why another location and why Munich?

“The time could not be more perfect to offer performance marketing across all media channels, which is what our location in Munich does now. We are basically starting a kind of performance agency that will add performance TV to its repertoire of specialisations. Furthermore, with the valuable addition of Benjamin Gröning, the JOM Group has gained a manager who fits excellently in with the current team”, says Michael Jäschke, founder and shareholder of the JOM Group.

“JOM’s continual growth, the increasing number of client contracts and Munich’s large media presence were other factors that encouraged us to expand our sphere of activity”, says Benjamin Gröning, managing partner of JOM Munich.

“With the new location, we can foster closer, collaborative partnerships with our clients in southern Germany”, explains Nadja Vernimb, managing director of JOM Munich. “JOM Group is also widening its search radius for new talents. After all, the most important success factor for our business model is the people we hire.”

About JOM Group

JOM is an owner-managed, independent German media agency that focuses on Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The agency was founded in 1997 by Michael Jäschke and employs 70 people. With billings amounting to approximately 325 million euros, JOM is one of Germany’s top 5 owner-run media agencies.

JOM is a member of the OMG and BVDW.

JOM’s core competences include media consulting in all online and offline media, performance marketing, content/social media marketing, online-creation and –PR, regional marketing and every form of strategic planning as the basis. JOM follows the proven principle of “hybrid marketing communication” that was developed by the company itself and is only available to JOM clients. This means that the agency can put together an optimum combination of all imaginable communication channels for each task, integrate them into the online segment, fill them with content and therefore guarantee its clients maximum long-term budget efficiency.

Press contact JOM Group:

Volker Neumann

Phone: +49 (0)40-27822-0

Email: volker.neumann@jom-group.com

Web: http://www.jom-group.com/en/

Source: RealWire