Learn Scratch – Lesson 8 – Outputting Part 1 – The Output Tree

In this lesson, Kevin P McAuliffe starts talking about outputting your timelines. You might be thinking that this is a little early in the process to start learning about outputting, however once you have footage in your project, and have played around with it a little, Outputting it is always the next step, so let’s get started by talking about the Output tree!

