ExtraHop Helps Wizards of the Coast Deliver Frictionless Security with Reveal(x) Cloud

Unified Visibility and Threat Detection Across Amazon Web Services and On-Premises Workloads Give Developers the Freedom to Securely Create with Speed

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Development–ExtraHop, the leader in cloud-native network detection and response, today announced that Wizards of the Coast is using ExtraHop Reveal(x) Cloud to provide frictionless security for agile game development and delivery in Amazon Web Services.

As the makers of popular titles including “Dungeons & Dragons” and “Magic: The Gathering,” international adventure game leader Wizards of the Coast (“Wizards”) entertains tens of millions of fans around the globe. In the highly competitive arena of online gaming, speed is key, and Wizards’ game development teams need to be able to roll out updates several times a day. That means security has to protect business applications and customer data without compromising speed or agility.

With its online gaming platform built on Amazon Web Services, Wizards needed a way to provide frictionless security across its cloud development and production environments. To address this challenge, they chose ExtraHop Reveal(x) Cloud.

CLICK TO TWEET: Wizards of the Coast, makers of “Dungeons & Dragons” and “Magic: The Gathering,” relies on ExtraHop Reveal(x) Cloud for game development in what Wizards CISO calls “a win-win across the board.”

When Wizards added SaaS-based network detection and response (NDR) from Reveal(x) Cloud to their security suite, they empowered their security and development teams to work better together.

“Developers aren’t anti-security; what they are is anti-friction,” said Dan McDaniel, Chief Architect and Information Security Officer at Wizards of the Coast. “With Reveal(x), we’re removing that friction traditionally associated with security and becoming part of their development cycle. That’s a win-win across the board.”

Reveal(x) Cloud is a fully cloud-native solution that leverages Amazon VPC Traffic Mirroring to provide the agentless visibility and packet-level granularity that security analysts and developers need to understand risk, as well as detect, investigate, and respond to threats. Reveal(x) Cloud also makes it easy for multiple parts of the IT organization to see and understand what’s happening in their environment, driving alignment between development, security, and IT operations, reducing tool sprawl, and making the development process more efficient.

“What ExtraHop allows me to do is to provide security without validating the architecture of their games before they go live,” McDaniel said. “It gives (developers) the freedom to create and go, but I still have visibility and transparency into my risk.”

A detailed case study of the implementation of ExtraHop Reveal(x) Cloud at Wizards of the Coast is available here and watch the video here.

To explore the Reveal(x) interactive online demo visit: https://www.extrahop.com/demo/

About ExtraHop

ExtraHop delivers cloud-native network detection and response to secure the hybrid enterprise. Our breakthrough approach applies advanced machine learning to all cloud and network traffic to provide complete visibility, real-time threat detection, and intelligent response. With this approach, we give the world’s leading enterprises including The Home Depot, Credit Suisse, Liberty Global, and Caesars Entertainment the perspective they need to rise above the noise to detect threats, ensure the availability of critical applications, and secure their investment in cloud. To experience the power of ExtraHop, explore our interactive online demo or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2020 ExtraHop Networks, Inc., Reveal(x), Reveal(x) Cloud, and ExtraHop are registered trademarks or marks of ExtraHop Networks, Inc.

Contacts

Mentha Benek



ExtraHop



206-787-8417



pr@extrahop.com