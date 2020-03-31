InfiniteIO Introduces Native File Support for Cloud Storage to Accelerate Access, Analytics and Collaboration for Cloud-Native Applications

Offers data mobility and simplified management of enterprise-class hybrid clouds via new open, native file support for any object storage platform

Extends active workflows to public cloud-based data for collaboration, analytics, machine learning and serverless computing

Expands high-performance, cost-efficient ecosystem with new integration of Hitachi HCP and Pure FlashBlade storage systems

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudnative—InfiniteIO, which offers the world’s fastest metadata platform to accelerate applications, today announced new Hybrid Cloud Tiering software that provides native file access for traditional and cloud-native applications. Powered by the InfiniteIO File Metadata Engine, InfiniteIO allows IT teams to access and manage all data migrated to object storage in native file format. By leveraging InfiniteIO’s continuous data placement policies with native file format, customers and partners can utilize cloud-native services such as analytics, machine learning and serverless computing, while maintaining internal security and governance–without changing the existing infrastructure or user experience.

“Organizations are facing increased complexity managing and moving data across diverse hybrid cloud infrastructure environments,” said Scott Sinclair, senior analyst at Enterprise Systems Group. “InfiniteIO’s metadata-first approach for enabling cloud-native data services can help enterprises standardize and automate data movement activities, which can accelerate cloud adoption, increase data mobility, and unlock the potential of the vast amounts of data they own.”

“The public health, critical infrastructure and economic crises that we’re seeing on a global scale have underscored the strategic value of data,” said Mark Cree, CEO of InfiniteIO. “InfiniteIO’s innovations on hybrid cloud computing will speed an organization’s ability to extract insights, share information and collaborate at the lowest cost, which will mean a world of difference for today’s fast-evolving scientific, medical and commercial applications.”

Extending Cloud-Native Workflows for Post-production Processing

InfiniteIO’s platform-agnostic data placement policies supporting native file format will provide new opportunities to extend and scale on-premises file workloads to public cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud Platform. Entire files placed by InfiniteIO from any primary NAS system to any S3-based object storage can be stored in cloud-native format. Users and applications will continue to securely access the data as needed whether the data is on-premises or in the public cloud.

InfiniteIO also today announced extended metadata management support for Hitachi HCP S3 and Pure FlashBlade environments. Customers and partners building out hybrid cloud infrastructure continue to have a broad choice of primary and secondary storage partners for their workflows and archiving requirements. Currently supported S3-based private cloud platforms include: Cloudian, Dell/EMC, HPE, NetApp, Scality and Quantum among others.

The InfiniteIO File Metadata Engine (IFME) architecture processes metadata to reduce application latency from seconds to microseconds and enable high-performance hybrid clouds. Built on the IFME, the InfiniteIO Application Accelerator enables both on-premises and cloud-migrated file workloads to run faster by responding to metadata requests directly from the network. InfiniteIO Hybrid Cloud Tiering enables IT managers to optimize their IT budgets using the economics of cloud storage with high-performance data tiering and seamless file accessibility.

InfiniteIO plans to offer native file format support in Q2 as part of software release 2.5 for InfiniteIO Hybrid Cloud Tiering. Existing Hybrid Cloud Tiering customers with current maintenance agreements will be able to upgrade their software at no additional cost.

Additional Information

About InfiniteIO

InfiniteIO provides the lowest possible latency for file metadata, enabling applications to run faster, reduce development cycles, and increase data productivity. Based in Austin, Texas, InfiniteIO independently processes file metadata to simultaneously accelerate application performance and hybrid-cloud data tiering for global enterprises, research organizations and media companies. Learn more at www.infinite.io or follow the company on Twitter @infiniteio and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Liem Nguyen



liem@infinite.io

512-375-4171, x112