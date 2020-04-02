VDX.tv Launches Global Digital Video PSA Initiative to Inform the Public About COVID-19

Initiative will involve collaboration with corporations, brands, agencies, publishers, and spokespeople

EMERYVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VDX.tv, a global advertising technology company transforming the way brands connect with relevant audiences, today launched a digital video Public Service Announcement (PSA) initiative to help drive awareness around COVID-19 and better help global communities cope with the spread of the virus. The campaign will enable corporations, brands, publishers, marketers, and celebrities to work together to help combat this spread.

The initiative recognizes that this virus has and continues to impact communities globally. VDX.tv’s video ads will be translated into several languages to reach people across all regions. Additionally, VDX.tv will use its platform’s full capabilities to customize messaging in each city and provide the most relevant information.

“During this unprecedented situation, we’re determined to act and help do what we do best: connect with audiences through compelling video messaging and formats,” said Dilip DaSilva, CEO, VDX.tv. “Video is the best format for brands to communicate with relevant consumers, and the most effective format to inform people across the globe on how to combat and cope with the impact this virus may have on their families and communities.”

The VDX.tv format, which stands for “Video Driven Experience,” starts with video but allows the consumer to interact with the ad and explore additional information. This can be customized based on location. For example, the ad could provide the closest triage or testing centers. It could also provide links to local resources from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We’re looking for other corporations, brands, agencies, publishers, and spokespeople to join us. To spread the message as widely as possible, we need contributions of inventory or funds to support purchasing paid inventory, and spokespeople in each country to record videos to help circulate the message,” said DaSilva. “I am personally making a $100k donation to kick off this campaign. Our company will donate all resources on a pro-bono basis. We have approximately 500 employees and the majority will help with this initiative.”

To learn more and help with this initiative, please visit covid-19.vdx.tv.

About VDX.tv

VDX.tv is a global advertising technology company that is transforming the way brands connect with relevant audiences in today’s converging video landscape. We create video-driven experiences that integrate a brand’s TV and digital messages and empower marketers to captivate viewers, compel action, and convert awareness into response. We connect the dots between people, devices and households to deliver a more consistent, relevant, and meaningful brand experience across connected TVs and personal devices. Our multidimensional approach to household targeting provides visibility into the entire consumer journey, allowing brands to amplify their message and turn consumers into customers.

VDX.tv is a division of Exponential Interactive, Inc. Learn more at www.vdx.tv.

