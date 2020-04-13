‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Tops 2020 Home Media Awards Announced by Media Play News

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bluray–Sony Pictures Home Entertainment’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned the top prize in the 10th annual Home Media Awards, which honor the best home video releases of 2019, taking Title of the Year and Best Theatrical Home Release.

Blu-ray Disc of the Year went to Lionsgate’s Apocalypse Now: Final Cut, which also won Best Catalog Home Release and Best Box Art. HBO’s Game of Thrones: The Complete Series won TV on Disc of the Year and Best Packaging.

Winners were chosen by a panel of judges in conjunction with an online consumer vote for eligible titles submitted for consideration by studios and distributors.

The Home Media Awards presented by Media Play News is the most comprehensive awards program covering the home entertainment industry, with dozens of categories honoring the top releases by format, genre and technical achievement. Categories include Best Theatrical Title on Disc, Best Bonus Materials, Best 4K UHD Blu-ray, Best Box Art and more.

For a complete list of winners, visit www.MediaPlayNews.com/home-media-award-winners-2020

About Media Play News:

Media Play News, available at MediaPlayNews.com, is the voice of the $20 billion home entertainment industry, covering all aspects of personal entertainment from the moment it leaves the movie or TV screen and is readied for viewing in the home, in the car, or on a computer, tablet or smartphone. Media Play News also informs readers through daily e-mail newsletters and a monthly print magazine, and is available on social media as @MediaPlayNews on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

