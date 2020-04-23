NAB Show and the Travel Video Alliance Announce 2020 Travel Video Awards Winners

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NAB Show, the Travel Video Alliance and Citizine Networks, Inc. announced today the winners of the third annual Travel Video Awards (TVAs). The awards honor innovative and inspiring travel videos released in 2019 by independent filmmakers, the travel industry, media companies and lifestyle brands as well as multi-media travel stories released on Steller.co.





The winners of the seventeen categories of the Travel Video Awards, plus the Nomad Award for the best video across the Independent track, and the Steller Award, were selected by a jury of media and travel creators and executives. Voters from around the world determined the winners of the Audience Awards: Best Independent Travel Video and Best Industry Travel Video.

All video submissions and Steller stories must have aired or been digitally published between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019.

Winners of the 2020 Travel Video Awards

AUDIENCE AWARDS



Independent Travel Video

North Eye Land of New Zealand (Candice and Jean-Emmanuel Jay)

Industry Travel Video



The Circuit (Cascada Expediciones)

INDEPENDENT TRACK



NOMAD Award



The Passion of Andalucia (Brandon Li)

Best Wanderlust Video



The Passion of Andalucia (Brandon Li)

Best Hosted Video/Series



Mt. Fuji Travel Guide (Greg Barnes, Alex Hunter)

Best Documentary



XACTLY – Project 24 with Planet Water (James Bonanno / XactlyLife)

Best Adventure Travel Video/Series



Bound By Movement (Jesse La Flair)

Best Culinary Video/Series



Insane Japanese Street Food Tour of Ameyoko Market – Tokyo, Japan (David Hoffmann)

Best VR/360 Video/Series



Hermosa Beach, California Travel Guide (Kelley Ferro, John Rawlinson)

Best Drone Video/Series



Bolivia by Motorbike and Drone – 4K (Alex Chacon)

INDUSTRY TRACK



Best Video by an Airline



American Airlines Presents London: One Day Two Ways (American Airlines, INK Global)

Best Video by a Cruise Line



Small Actions Make Big Differences: Protecting the Polar Regions (Quark Expeditions)

Best Video by a Hospitality Brand



The Sacred Dancers of Angkor (Aman Resorts)

Best Video by a Tourism Board/DMO



Descendant of the Volcano Goddess: Hawaii Rooted (Hawaii Visitors & Convention Bureau, MVNP)

Best Video by a Tourism Agency/Operator



The Circuit (Cascada Expediciones)

Best Video by a Media Company



Eyes of the Explorer (ChefsFeed, Belize, ICF Next)

Best Video by a Lifestyle Brand



78° North – Svalbard (Olympus)

Best Travel Video Advertisement



Born To Go (Samsonite, Wunderman Thompson Antwerp, HAMLET Brussels)

Best Adventure Travel Video/Series



Bike vs Parkour Jumping from the Highest Roofs in London to Paris! (London & Partners)

Best Culinary Video/Series



Cooking with Intent: Hawaii Rooted (Hawaii Visitors & Convention Bureau, MVNP)

TVA/STELLER AWARD



Exploring Game of Thrones (Katia Mishchenkova)

The Travel Video Alliance will also produce a session entitled “ Where Do We Go From Here? Travel Content in the Age of COVID-19” for NAB Show Express, available online starting May 13. A panel of media professionals will address the impact of the global pandemic on content production and the media landscape, and discuss how storytellers, media executives and destination marketers can best respond as billions of travelers around the world are staying home and canceling trips.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held annually in Las Vegas, is the world’s largest convention encompassing media, entertainment and technology. With more than 90,000 attendees from 160 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com.

About the Travel Video Awards (TVAs) / Travel Video Alliance

Launched in 2018, the Travel Video Awards (TVAs) honor innovative and inspiring travel videos released by independent filmmakers, social media influencers, the travel industry, media companies, lifestyle brands, and others. Categories span both industry and independent tracks, as well as an audience award for each track, and the NOMAD award for best independent video. For more information about the TVAs and the Travel Video Alliance, and to view the full list of past winners and nominees, visit travelvideoalliance.com.

Join the conversation on social media with #2020TVAs and follow the Travel Video Awards on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Citizine Networks, Inc.

Citizine is a branded-content studio that works with travel and lifestyle brands to create compelling programs targeting worldwide audiences. Citizine has helped brands create video content as well as activate influencers across the globe. Citizine’s clients have included Lay’s (Pepsi), Mexico Tourism Board, Visit West Hollywood, Air New Zealand, Food Network, Coffee Bean and Andaz Hotels (Hyatt), among others. In 2018, Citizine also created and launched the Travel Video Awards, which, in 2019, were housed under the Travel Video Alliance.

