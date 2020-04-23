Your Future Doesn’t Take the Summer Off: Destinations Career Academy Offering Free Coding Camp, eSports Tournament, & Career Classes

Enrollment now open for FREE virtual summer camps and classes

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#career–For parents looking to keep their kids’ minds engaged during the dog days of summer, Destinations Career Academy has opened enrollment for its free online Coding Camps, eSports Camps, eSports Tournament, and Summer Career Explorations Classes for the 2020 sessions.

“As the 2019-2020 school year came to a sudden end for students across the country, parents are looking for educational summer programming that is fun, meaningful and productive,” said Dr. Shaun McAlmont, President of Career Learning Solutions at K12 Inc. “The free Destinations summer camps and classes offer a safe and engaging way for rising high school students to take their first steps in exploring long-term career pathways and have fun while they’re at it.”

The Destinations Coding Camp will feature two courses: eSports + Coding from June 15-25, and Virtual Reality from July 6-16. Campers will take game programming and virtual reality courses and have the opportunity to work with games such as Fortnite, Rocket League, and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate with classmates and professional-level coaches.

Virtual campers who complete at least one of the two Coding Camp classes will be eligible to compete in an eSports Tournament launching on June 20. Tournament competitors will work with professional-level eSports coaches from Gamersensei, who will also provide mini training sessions with the students.

According to Code.org, there are 500,000 job openings in computing, in every industry and every state; this is predicted to grow at twice the rate of all other jobs. The Destinations summer programs will offer hands-on learning experiences in coding and programming to help prepare students with the skills these in-demand fields will require.

“The summer coding camp is an incredible opportunity for students to begin exploring the ways technology can unlock a whole new world,” said Ben Leskovansky, an IT instructor at the K12-powered Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School. “The gaming and virtual reality courses are just the right blend of learning and fun for students looking to learn new skills over the summer.”

In addition to the free coding and eSports camps, Destinations Summer School will offer three career exploration courses from June 24-July 22:

Business and Marketing Explorations

Health Explorations

IT Explorations

Rising 9th through 11th grade students can earn 0.5 high school credit while exploring the wide variety of high-demand careers in one these tuition-free online summer school courses.

For more information, please visit: www.destinationsacademy.com/schools-and-programs/free-summer-school-programs

About Destinations Career Academy

Destinations Career Academy (DCA) are collection of tuition-free, online career academies that combine traditional high school academics with industry-relevant, career-focused courses to help students gain real-world skills. Destinations gives students the opportunity to earn college credits, gain work experience and industry exposure, develop real world skills, and prepare for industry-recognized certification exams to get a jump start on college and career plans. With innovative technology, an interactive curriculum, and project-based learning opportunities, Destinations students learn the skills required in a digital, tech-driven economy. Destinations is powered by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s preeminent tech-enabled education companies and a leader in skills training, technology staffing and talent development. Destinations work in close partnership with key public and private stakeholders to create equity of access to career readiness education for all students, to close the skills gap plaguing businesses, and to position young people to lead America forward. To learn more, visit destinationsacademy.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Nicole Tidei



Senior Account Manager, Pinkston



703-717-8097



nicole.tidei@pinkston.co