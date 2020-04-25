Pacha Ibiza and Triller Present “House Party”

An Interactive Clubbing Experience Bringing the Ultimate Feel of Pacha Directly Into Your Home

Featuring Claptone, Felix Da Housecat, Pete Tong, and More

Pacha Triller Ibiza – House Party



April 25th, 2020 @ 6pm Cet

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In a time of isolation and with many individuals longing for a night out on the dancefloor, Pacha Ibiza and Triller are proud to announce “House Party,” taking place Saturday April 25, 2020 at 6pm CET.

The first-of-its-kind “House Party” will invite 500 people to “virtually” join the event via livestream, much like 500 people in a house-party club, but from the comfort of their own homes. The event will also raise funds for Ibiza Red Cross in aid of the COVID-19 impact.

Triller will be streaming “House Party” via Twitch and YouTube, and will host the content on Triller after each artist’s set.

“Music is about love and brings people together,” said Bobby Sarnevesht, executive chairman, Triller. “Right now, many people feel alone and in need of human connection. Triller is proud to team up with Pacha to present ‘House Party’ and provide a much-needed escape. We love and support our European brothers and sisters and are excited to deliver some joy and relief to a community that has given us so much.”

With an impressive lineup including Bedouin, Claptone, Felix Da Housecat, House Keeping, Pete Tong, and Sebastian Gamboa, “House Party” is offering those who enjoy house music, which typically would require a physical event, a new way to celebrate and interact with top artists.

Event Schedule:



6pm-7pm Mr Doris



7pm-8pm Sebastian Gamboa



8pm-9pm Felix Da Housecat



9pm-10pm Housekeeping



10pm-11pm Claptone



11pm-00 Pete Tong



00-01am Bedouin

Satisfying the clubbing desires of 500 participants on a first-come, first-served basis, the Pacha Triller “House Party” is an online celebration where all involved will appear together on screen. All 500 people are encouraged to interact and be part of the event, while others will view via Twitch and YouTube.

Pacha extends an open invite to “dress your best” and join in the party with like-minded lovers of electronic music, and promises this as “an event to remember” with six hours of streaming.

About Pacha Group

The Pacha Group is an international family-owned holding company that operates in the music, leisure, entertainment, hospitality, fragrance and fashion sectors amongst others, with a large international presence through its brands: Pacha Ibiza (Night Club), Lío, Destino Pacha Resort, The Hotel Pacha and Casa Formentera.

A business group, characterized by exporting the Ibiza lifestyle; a carefree, fun, sophisticated lifestyle committed to the environment and the people of the island, worldwide.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 80 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

Contacts

Triller



Donna Loughlin Michaels



(408) 393-5575 | donna@lmgpr.com