iHeartMedia Launches the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series Presented by State Farm®

Eight Week Concert Series Brings Music’s Biggest Artists Together to Celebrate the Importance of Community During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Beginning on April 29

Concerts Will Video Stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel and Broadcast Across iHeartRadio Stations Nationwide

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iHeartMedia today announced the launch of “The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert Series Presented by State Farm,” a weekly performance series with the goal of bringing Americans together in the comfort and safety of their living rooms for performances by some of the biggest artists in music. The series will video stream and broadcast every Wednesday to celebrate the importance of community and being a “good neighbor” through the power of music during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premiering on April 29, the concert series will kick off with a performance from Thomas Rhett. The music event will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube Channel and broadcast across iHeartRadio stations nationwide at 7 p.m. local time. In honor of essential workers, a donation will be made to a featured charitable organization for each episode in the concert series, and will include a call-to-action encouraging viewers to donate. The first episode featuring Thomas Rhett will benefit Feeding America®.

“The living room has become the new stage. Until our live music events return, this is a way for millions of fans to stay connected to their favorite artists, while staying safe at home,” said John Sykes President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “We are excited to partner with State Farm on this new music series.”

“This crisis had the potential to separate us – yet in many ways has brought us together through creativity, innovation and kindness,” said Sue Beigie, Director of Marketing, State Farm. “Together with iHeartRadio, we hope the Living Room concert series brings music fans together through their love of music in comfort of their homes.”

Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions will executive produce the concert series.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 150 markets; digital radio via its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its on-air influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

About State Farm

The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its 19,200 agents and 59,000 employees serve approximately 84 million policies and accounts – over 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial policies and over 2 million bank and investment planning services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 36 on the 2019 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.

