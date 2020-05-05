Roku Unveils OneView Ad Platform

Leading streaming platform integrates dataxu to plan, buy, and measure advertising across estimated 4 in 5 homes in U.S.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) today unveiled OneView Ad Platform, a single platform leveraging TV identity data from the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the US to manage advertising — across OTT, desktop and mobile campaigns — that reaches an estimated four in five homes in the U.S.

As consumers move to TV streaming, advertisers are seeking a toolset to scale their OTT advertising. Marketers want self-serve capabilities to optimize and measure effectiveness across screens. OneView Ad Platform integrates the reach, inventory, and capabilities of Roku advertising with the identity and attribution tools of demand-side platform dataxu, which the company acquired in November 2019.

OneView Ad Platform offers:

Better identity solutions – access more accurate TV audience data powered by Roku’s direct consumer relationships

– access more accurate TV audience data powered by Roku’s direct consumer relationships Deeper consumer insights – plan and measure using unique linear TV data from ACR on North America’s #1 licensed TV OS

– plan and measure using unique linear TV data from ACR on North America’s #1 licensed TV OS Proprietary audiences – activate more than 100 unique segments based on data from the No.1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. by hours streamed according to Kantar

– activate more than 100 unique segments based on data from the No.1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. by hours streamed according to Kantar Instant OTT forecasting – calculate OTT ad inventory availability in seconds to buy advertising sold by both Roku and other publishers across OTT

– calculate OTT ad inventory availability in seconds to buy advertising sold by both Roku and other publishers across OTT In-flight attribution tools – optimize reach, frequency and performance across OTT, linear TV, desktop, and mobile campaigns

– optimize reach, frequency and performance across OTT, linear TV, desktop, and mobile campaigns Guaranteed outcomes – guarantee demographic delivery or business outcomes such as website visits or mobile app downloads

“Our goal is to help advertisers and content partners invest for a world where all TV is streamed,” said Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Platform Business at Roku. “OneView provides the data and scale across the entire TV landscape so marketers can plan, buy and measure TV advertising and ultimately shift spend to streaming more quickly.”

“We’re shifting traditional TV budget to OTT and now manage it all in OneView because we can leverage our own data at scale and quickly respond to changes in the market,” said Rhasaan Wilks, Performance Marketing Manager at Giant Eagle.

Launch partners on OneView Ad Platform include Drizly, Experian, Intuit TurboTax, and Lexus, among others.

To learn more about OneView Ad Platform, visit advertising.roku.com.

