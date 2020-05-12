Frequency to Power 24-Hour Linear Channels for NAB Show Express

Frequency’s Studio channel creation and distribution platform will operate the digital linear channel experiences for NAB Show Express

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NAB Show and Frequency, based in Los Angeles, announced that Frequency’s channel creation and distribution platform, Frequency Studio, will power the 24-hour linear channel offering as part of NAB Show’s inaugural digital event, NAB Show Express, taking place May 13-14. The online event will feature live and on-demand educational sessions, as well as an exclusive Solutions Marketplace, available at nabshowexpress.com.

As part of the two-day online event, users will be able to access and watch multiple live, linear channels, all delivered through Frequency’s distributed media player. The player also incorporates an integrated programming guide and a customizable user interface that has been optimized for NAB Show Express.

The channels will be powered by Studio’s new GRAPHICS suite, enabled by Singular Live. GRAPHICS is now available to all Studio channel creators, and is an industry first, delivering real time full-screen, data-driven motion graphics, rendered completely in the cloud, at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

In collaboration with NAB Show’s media production partners and video platform, Brightcove, NAB Show is using Frequency Studio to manage, create and distribute the produced linear channels to NAB Show’s owned and operated properties at nabshowexpress.com, and to social media channels including YouTube and Facebook. The channels will consist of video on-demand programming featuring exhibitor product information, announcements, demos and more.

In addition to its on-demand offerings, NAB Show Express programming will consist of the following linear channels:

Dorian Sullivan, NAB Show vice president of Audience Development said, “We quickly identified Frequency Studio as the platform that would be powering the 24-hour channels for NAB Show Express. Between the ease of use of their programming tools, motion graphics capabilities and customer centric approach – we felt confident in our decision.”

Blair Harrison, Frequency’s founder and CEO said, “We’re thrilled to be working with NAB Show and its partners on NAB Show Express. NAB has always played a critical role in the video ecosystem, and we’re delighted to be powering this experience in lieu of attending the annual event in Las Vegas. NAB Show Express is the perfect time and place for us to be showcasing the next generation of broadcast channels, playing out completely from the cloud. Within just a couple of weeks, our teams have been able to deliver the amazing 24/7 experience.”

Registration for NAB Show Express is free.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 10 – 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, is the world’s largest convention encompassing media, entertainment and technology. With more than 90,000 attendees from 160 countries and 1,600+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at nabshow.com.

About Frequency

Frequency is a software company based in Los Angeles. We build and operate Frequency Studio, a completely cloud-based video platform that brings all participants in the video ecosystem together on one unified platform. Over 100 content providers depend on Studio to manage, package, distribute and monetize their programming, and to reach an addressable audience of over 100 million monthly viewers. To learn more visit www.frequency.com.

