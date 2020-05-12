SpongeBob SquarePants Voice Cast Unites for Virtual Table Read in Nickelodeon’s The Stars of SpongeBob Fan Favorites Special, Premiering Friday, June 5

Voices Behind SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Squidward and Plankton Come Together Virtually to Bring Fan-Voted Iconic Scenes to Life

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The voice cast of SpongeBob SquarePants will come together for a virtual table read to recreate the most memorable moments from Nickelodeon’s longest-running animated series. Premiering Fri., June 5, on Nickelodeon, The Stars of SpongeBob Fan Favorites Special sees Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) join in a half-hour virtually produced special to bring to life classic SpongeBob SquarePants scenes, as voted on by fans.

The Stars of SpongeBob Fan Favorites Special will feature animation from the original episodes alongside the voice cast’s re-creation of beloved scenes. Voting on a selection of scenes is now open on NickPlay.com, where fans can pick from classic moments, including “Band Rehearsal,” “Alaskan Bull Worm,” “I’m Dirty Dan,” and more. The special will also include the best one-liners, iconic quotes and a performance of a brand-new rendition of the “F.U.N. Song.”

SpongeBob SquarePants ranks as television’s number-one animated series with Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11 year to date. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and is produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif. Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller serve as co-executive producers.

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the number-one kids’ animated series on TV for the last 17 years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is the most widely distributed property in Viacom International Media Networks history, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

Nickelodeon, now in its 41st year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

