OETA Receives $1 Million Donation From Paycom CEO, Chad Richison Through Richison Family Foundation

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A $1 million donation from the Richison Family Foundation, established by Paycom’s founder and CEO, Chad Richison, will help The Oklahoma Educational Television Authority (OETA) continue to provide essential educational content and services that inform, inspire and connect Oklahomans to ideas and information that enrich their quality of life.

According to OETA Executive Director Polly Anderson, “We know that OETA is valued by Oklahomans from our ratings—as we are consistently the highest rated PBS station in the country. However, Mr. Richison’s gift affirms the fact that OETA provides an essential function in Oklahoma and is valued by its viewers. I want to extend my deepest gratitude to Mr. Richison and all of those at the Richison Family Foundation for supporting OETA and our mission.”

OETA encourages imagination, innovation and expression throughout its network, while also reaching all seventy-seven counties in Oklahoma. With OETA’s statewide network of four full power transmitters and fourteen low-power translators, more than two million viewers tune into OETA on a weekly basis making it America’s most-watched Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) network.

“I have been a fan of public broadcasting and a loyal viewer of OETA for many years,” said the Richison Family Foundation and Paycom founder, Chad Richison. “I am pleased to be able to support OETA’s family friendly content that’s creating educational opportunities across the state through their programming.”

“Chad Richison’s generous donation will allow OETA to continue their tradition of high quality public television – including the distance learning programming offered during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Joy Hofmeister, State Superintendent of Public Instruction and OETA Board Chair. “The Richison Family Foundation gift comes at a crucial time for the network, and we are thankful and grateful for the significant impact it will have on OETA’s mission.”

Recently OETA adjusted its daytime schedule to provide At-Home Learning through curriculum-based programming for students over the air on its broadcast channel, OETA WORLD. Programs include PBS favorites like NOVA, Nature, American Experience as well as PBS KIDS programming. Each episode or series directly correlates to lessons and resources made available through PBS LearningMedia (https://www.pbslearningmedia.org/) which have been designed to meet federal and state standards for grades PreK through 12. At-Home Learning programs take place Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. which will last until the end of the school year.

To learn more or donate, visit www.oeta.tv.

About the OETA

OETA provides essential educational content and services that inform, inspire and connect Oklahomans to ideas and information that enrich our quality of life. We do this by consistently engaging Oklahomans with educational and public television programming, providing educational training and curriculum, outreach initiatives and online features that collectively encourage lifelong learning. For more information about education curriculum and programs, local productions, digital television, community resources and show schedules explore OETA.tv.

