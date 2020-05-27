Care Indeed Partners with MyndVR to Launch Second Iteration CI-VR Virtual Reality Training Program

Innovative eLearning Program Safely Increases Care Quality & Improves Patient Health for Individuals with Alzheimer’s and Dementia-Related Diagnoses

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Care Indeed and MyndVR have partnered to launch a new virtual reality dementia training program for its growing network of caregivers. Their new product, CI-VR provides portable training simulations designed to help equip caregivers with the skills they need to handle the challenges of caring for older adults with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The new CI-VR virtual training program will be available for professional and family caregivers, vocational programs and healthcare providers beginning June 10th.

Virtual Reality is a highly underutilized tool for in-home care providers and one that Care Indeed trusts will bring a new level of understanding to the dementia care experience. At the center of this new training program is the company’s state-of-the-art eLearning curriculum.

The VR units offer innovative instructional content curated by experts in the Geriatric and Memory Care fields. The goal is to provide caregivers and healthcare providers of all levels with real-world learning simulations that offer a more memorable and engaging experience than video or text-based learning alone.

According to Care Indeed CEO, Dee Bustos, “This training program will equip healthcare providers, professional and primary caregivers, and vocational students with the skills they need to better handle the trials, tribulations and challenges of caring for older adults living with Alzheimer’s Disease and similar cognitive impairments. And with CI-VR’s portable, virtual training simulators, achieving this level of expertise has never been easier, or safer.”

Innovative technology offers mobile, comfortable, and lightweight headsets that feature gaze-based tracking systems, 4K resolution and professionally-designed scenarios for a truly immersive, real-life experience so that training can be implemented anywhere, any time.

Care Indeed knows the best practices to appropriately care for individuals with complex behaviors requires hands-on experience, and with MyndVR’s senior-friendly virtual reality technology, they can offer that experience without the accompanying safety risks. With these cost-effective, safe virtual training environments, organizations will also be able to prevent bottlenecks in staff development and mitigate risks during COVID-19 restrictions.

“We are proud to be part of this initiative and continue deploying our life-enriching VR platform that now can assist healthcare professionals dealing with the impacts of COVID-19,” said Chris Brickler, CEO of MyndVR. “We felt it was important during this time of crisis to create the most immersive, training simulations using VR for folks taking care of our aging population. We are excited to share this content across the industry.”

The new CI-VR program will be available beginning June 10, 2020. To learn more about Care Indeed, or the launch of their new CI-VR program visit https://info.careindeed.com/ci-vr.

About Care Indeed, Inc

Care Indeed is a leading provider of home care services throughout the Bay Area. Founded by two nurses with extensive caregiving experience, in 2010 they set out with a dream to transform the home care industry by focusing on one common mission – to create a better world for seniors and caregivers. The first agency of its kind to adopt innovative technologies and programs including virtual reality training for caregivers, the company has expanded to include three offices, more than 600 employees, and is ranked by Fortune as one of the 70 Best Companies to Work For in the Bay Area. For more information about Care Indeed, visit www.CareIndeed.com

About MyndVR

MyndVR is the national leader in providing virtual reality solutions to senior living communities, home health care agencies and directly to older adult consumers. The company has the largest library of VR content and is creating innovative genres of recreational, prescriptive and on-demand content for seniors. MyndVR offers a promising future of cognitive health and wellness for the dynamic aging population. Pilots have demonstrated the positive impacts on older adults. For more information about MyndVR, visit https://www.myndvr.com/

