Lenovo Mirage VR S3 Standalone Headset with ThinkReality Is Ready to Empower Global Enterprises and Their Workers

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, during the VR/AR Global Summit Online Conference, Lenovo™ (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) announced the latest addition to its portfolio of commercial virtual reality (VR) solutions — the Lenovo Mirage VR S3 headset with ThinkReality. The new VR solution for enterprise was unveiled during the keynote speech by Nathan Pettyjohn, Commercial AR/VR Lead, Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo.

The Lenovo Mirage VR S3 is an all-in-one headset developed in conjunction with Pico Interactive, a global technology company that develops innovative VR and enterprise solutions. Specifically designed for enterprise, the Lenovo Mirage VR S3 features a 4K display for clearer visuals, hands-free control for utilization with or without the provided controller, and an easy to clean, hygienic face plate suitable for mass use. Built with integrated audio and up to three hours of battery lifei, the new VR headset is rugged, light weight and ready to scale within the enterprise.

The Lenovo Mirage VR S3 headset is supported by the Lenovo ThinkReality software platform. ThinkReality is among the first truly device- and cloud-agnostic AR/VR platforms enabling commercial customers to deploy and manage applications and content on a global scale, with global support. ThinkReality provides enterprise customers with powerful management tools, enterprise integration, and a robust IT portal that allows for management of user applications and devices.

The Lenovo ThinkReality platform provides a proven, scalable, and streamlined path from proof of concept to productivity for enterprise AR/VR applications. With prebuilt functions and program logic, the ThinkReality Platform enables engineers to build sophisticated applications more easily and quickly.

Using VR in the Enterprise

VR is being used in the enterprise to empower a new generation of workers by providing training scenarios in safe, repeatable environments. VR delivers immersive experiences that closely mirrors job tasks and situations so employees can gain expertise more effectively, efficiently and at lower cost.

Studies show that employees training through VR versus traditional means result in measurably higher retention rates and performance gains.ii From training frontline personnel to skilling up technical teams, VR offers the immersive learning experience employers need to advantage their workforce.

“VR helps achieve better, faster training at lower cost,” said Nathan Pettyjohn. “Our enterprise customers are looking for solutions to build and enable more skilled and efficient global workforces. They are increasingly looking for cutting-edge solutions like VR and AR supported by ThinkReality’s flexible platform to scale applications enterprise-wide.”

Highest Level of Support

Embedded in the new commercial VR solution is Lenovo’s latest service offering, Lenovo Integrated Solutions Support (LISS), an extension of the Lenovo Services portfolio. A standard inclusion on the Lenovo Mirage VR S3, and all solutions within the ThinkReality platform, LISS is a global end-to-end service program that supports the relevant hardware, software and services to provide an advanced level of care throughout the solution’s lifecycle. With this program, expert technicians and engineers provide hassle-free support for the entire Lenovo solution, including a dedicated phone line for quick access, a single point of contact for faster resolutions, proactive case management, and escalation assistance.

“Lenovo is placing a significant amount of resources into developing emerging business solutions to support our customers’ sophisticated needs and endeavors. These solutions require an elevated support model, like Lenovo Integrated Solutions Support, that goes beyond individual products and instead focuses on managing complex issues across the entire solution to limit downtime and create a better customer experience,” says Ganesh Raghu, Director of Lenovo’s Emerging Technology Solutions & Services.

Pricing and Availability

The Lenovo Mirage VR S3 is available the third quarter of this year in North America, China, Japan, United Kingdom, France, and Spain. For enterprise information and pricing, contact your Lenovo representative or visit our website. In North America, the price for the Lenovo Mirage VR S3 headset is under $450.

The Lenovo Mirage VR S3 headset is included in the Lenovo VR Classroom 2 education solution.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$45 billion Fortune Global 500 company and a global technology leader in driving Intelligent Transformation through smart devices and infrastructure that create the best user experience. Lenovo manufactures one of the world’s widest portfolios of connected products, including smartphones (Motorola), tablets, PCs (ThinkPad, Yoga, Lenovo Legion) and workstations as well as AR/VR devices and smart home/office solutions. Lenovo’s data center solutions (ThinkSystem, ThinkAgile) are creating the capacity and computing power for the connections that are changing business and society. Lenovo works to inspire the difference in everyone and build a smarter future where everyone thrives. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Weibo, read about the latest news via our StoryHub, or visit our website at http://www. lenovo.com.

LENOVO, LENOVO MIRAGE and THINKREALITY are trademarks of Lenovo. PICO INTERACTIVE is a trademark of Pico Interactive. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020, Lenovo Group Limited.

i All battery life claims are approximate. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on numerous factors including product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.



iiTraining Magazine, ‘The Impact and Potential of Virtual Reality Training in High-Consequence Industries’, Jan. 25, 2018; and Deloitte Insights, ‘Real learning in a virtual world’, Aug. 1, 2018

Contacts

Melinda Watts – Zeno Group



Melinda.watts@zenogroup.com

+1 650-219-1823