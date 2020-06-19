Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts Insights (2019 to 2025) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global pay TV revenues for 138 countries peaked in 2016 at $202 billion. Revenues will fall to $150 billion in 2025 – despite the number of pay TV subscribers rising by 35 million between 2019 and 2025.

Revenues will decline in 61 countries between 2019 and 2025. The US will provide the most dramatic fall – by $31 billion. Brazil and Canada will each lose more than $1 billion.

On a positive note, India will gain $812 million in pay TV revenues between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to $6 billion – up by 16%. The second biggest winner will be Indonesia, with a $719 million gain.

The top five countries will account for 56% of global pay TV revenues by 2025. The next 15 countries will bring in a further 25%. Therefore, the top 20 countries will contribute 81% of pay TV revenues by 2025.

Satellite TV revenues will fall by $18 billion between 2019 and 2025. The US alone will decline by $14 billion. IPTV revenues will be flat between 2019 and 2025 at $27 billion. Global cable TV revenues (digital and analog together) peaked at $97 billion in 2012, but will fall to $63 billion in 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

Published in May 2020, the Global Pay TV Revenue Forecasts report covers 262 pages in two parts:

A 62-page PDF giving a global Executive Summary, comparison tables and rankings. Profiles for the top 10 countries (Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, UK and USA)

An excel workbook providing forecasts (2010-2025) for each of the 138 countries covered, comparison and ranking tables; covering pay TV revenues [subscriptions and on-demand revenues for movies and TV episodes].



