AngioSoma, Inc. Is Pleased to Welcome William Farley to Its Board of Directors

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / AngioSoma, Inc. (OTC PINK:SOAN) has added William “Bill” Farley to its Board of Directors. Farley’s experience in discovery and development, as well as his leadership roles at major health care organizations will bring additional resources and expertise to the AngioSoma team.

Headquartered in Richland, Washington, AngioSoma, Inc. is a fast-growing company focused on providing medical research, development and treatments for wellness and disease. With a mission to “help people begin their journeys to health,” AngioSoma also brings high quality supplement products and medical devices to the market.

“We are thrilled to be working with Bill Farley,” said James C. Katzaroff, President and CEO, AngioSoma, Inc. “As a company that is fully focused on wellness and the curing of disease, we understand how important it is to arm medical professionals with the tools they need to stop the progression of or eradicate challenging diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis. Bill’s experience working with major pharma companies will be a tremendous addition to our knowledge base.”

Bill Farley has over three decades of experience in discovery and development. He has held leadership positions in multiple organizations, including Sorrent Therapeutics, Wuxi Apptec, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. Farley is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and has been published in a variety of journals. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the State University of New York, Oswego and completed graduate coursework at Rutgers and UC Irvine.

“I am thrilled to contribute to AngioSoma’s effort to solve this as yet unmet medical need,” said Bill Farley. “By working to solve the medical challenges around Multiple Sclerosis and other diseases, we are changing the quality of life for a significant part of the population. AngioSoma’s work is exciting, life-changing, and something that is much needed.”

About AngioSoma, Inc.

AngioSoma is a wellness company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality supplement products and medical devices to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets through our marketing subsidiary, SomaCeuticals™.

