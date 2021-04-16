Alkame Holdings, Inc. Announces Corporate Update

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), is pleased to provide an update to our valued shareholders.

As our company forges ahead in today’s COVID-19 marketplace we are constantly adapting and evolving for long term success.

In 2020, we felt it was our company’s patriotic duty and responsibility to temporarily switch our manufacturing operations to produce quality PPE products such as hand sanitizer for first responders and the medical sector. A lengthy amount of time went into licensing, regulatory, compliance inspections, certifications, and formulations. Luckily, we were able to see some wins with sales to the State of Oregon. This allowed us to weather an unstable change in our co-packing business as our clients, which we are dependent upon, were deeply and adversely affected by a massive decrease of retail and distribution sales due to lockdowns. We took this down time to reduce our expenses and focus our energy on higher margin revenue opportunities, such as our own brands to improve our positioning for future growth. We are optimistic as we return to more normalcy, and more and more restrictions ease up from the Covid-19 pandemic.

As 2020 progressed we were able to secure a Canadian distribution partner for PPE products, and provide the necessary information and documentation to allow us to export. While we await the Canadian government to work with this distributor and process the information, we are busy working with our various subsidiaries to refocus on our business strategy and continue once again towards building a diversified holding company. This included our liquid-based food and beverage products both non hemp and hemp enhanced and to begin the steps of providing online fulfillment services, coupled with an immense amount of effort on strengthening our patents and advancing an already successful water treatment technology. We believe this will play a significant role in our long-term stability and value. The Company continues to improve the facility’s process technologies in an effort to increase production and lower costs. Our operating expenses and losses are continuing to decrease, and we expect to continue lean operations and focus more in online direct to consumer business applications.

The remainder of 2020 and the first part of 2021 we focused on ramping up the setup of our West Coast CoPacker facility. While we know the hand sanitizer industry is not going away, we needed to be able to focus on liquid consumer food & beverage production, while still maintaining the regulatory and compliance expectations regarding the warehousing and manufacturing of Alcohol. Our new facility will almost double our production capabilities utilizing our additional high-speed equipment to expand production capabilities at our Salem facility. This diverse new production location is a big change for us. By working diligently through these difficult times, the new facility will also allow us to advance our third-party health inspections beyond what we are currently able to accomplish with the Gervais facility, moving us into one of the highest rated compliance certifications available. We expect the Salem facility to start operations in May 2021. We are pleased with the facilities progress along with the vast array of equipment that is now being reorganized and installed for an extremely efficient production space.

While we continue to advance in bringing this facility into an operational status, we have been diligently working with new and existing clients and recent business development efforts have led to onboarding several amazing partners and production agreements to develop, formulate, produce, and deliver quality products in the food & beverage space. Our Company has also begun a process to initiate a multi-channel distribution strategy with our products going direct to consumers and is expected to be deployed over the course of the year. Our recent work on the acquisition of DistributorCorp will provide an online avenue for Alkame to supply Sanitizer and assorted PPE products, as well as any non-hemp related products including our Alkame brand of premium oxygenated alkaline bottled water. Now currently under construction, this suite will enable online purchasing and fulfillment that is being developed to seamlessly provide products to our customers and shareholders. A secondary website for online fulfillment pertaining to our Hemp related products is also in the works under a Shop Alkame portal.

Several of our online assets are in the process of being revamped or developed and built out, including but not limited to www.CbdCopacker.com, www.WestCoastCopacker.com, www.AlkameWater.com, www.DistributorCorp.com. Our corporate website is also being updated at www.AlkameHoldingsinc.com. These should all be ready and complete in the next few weeks. For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts, primarily on Facebook @alkameholdings.

While the pandemic seems to be slowing down the variants are not. The variant is now in all 50 states. We are proud of the fact that we had put people ahead of profits. We have a high regard for human life and thus our focus was temporarily less on making profit and more on trying to help, and now we can get back to more profitable business. While the fourth quarter and first quarter production numbers are below the current facility processing capacity and forecast amounts, which was expected and understandably unavoidable, management is confident that recent ease in Covid-19 related supply restrictions are easing up. Loosening logistical and cargo extensive shipping and offloading delays, along with industry shutdowns, and warmer weather should result in higher production numbers for us over the coming months. We have survived and rode out the worst of the “storm” which has not only crippled the economy, caused the loss of too many businesses, jobs and lives, we have survived and are finally getting back on track following all these industry delays. We are building a company that will be stronger as we have so much potential ahead of us. We continue to improve our facility and process technologies to increase production and lower costs. Much more to follow in the coming weeks. Thank you, for your patience and understanding.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company that operates with a focus in distinct sectors: health and wellness, technology, manufacturing, and distribution. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture and distribute products with an emphasis on utilizing an enhanced water technology with several unique properties. The water technology is supported by four independent human clinical studies. There are a multitude of product applications we currently, or have capability to, utilize with our technology to produce and/or add value to, including but not limited to, consumer beverages, CBD/hemp products, pet products, horticulture, agriculture and aquaculture applications, and hand sanitizers.

