Elucid Presents Results of the EVAPORATE Study at ESC Preventive Cardiology 2021 Late Breakers

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elucid, a medical technology company developing AI software for physicians to optimize the treatment of patients with known or suspected vascular disease, announced that first author and Elucid founder Andrew Buckler presented findings today from the EVAPORATE (Effect of Vascepa on Improving Coronary Atherosclerosis in People With High Triglycerides Taking Statin Therapy, ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT02926027) study at the live session “Late-Breaking Science: be the first to know!” for ESC Preventive Cardiology 2021. The presentation, entitled Effect of Icosapent Ethyl (IPE) on Changes in Coronary Plaque Morphology, details the effects of IPE on cardiovascular events and plaque characteristics using the ElucidVivo software on CT angiography (CTA). The ElucidVivo software is the first and only FDA-cleared arterial analysis tool designed to quantify morphology from CTA as if performed ex vivo by a cardiovascular pathologist.

Study data from EVAPORATE was analyzed using Elucid’s software to measure change in plaque morphology characteristics, including lipid rich necrotic core (LRNC), fibrous cap thickness, and intraplaque hemorrhage (IPH), as a result of IPE treatment at 9 and 18 month follow-up intervals. The study evaluated the change in plaque characteristics using CTA in 55 statin-treated patients having data at all timepoints. “A key differentiation of this new analysis was the adoption of histologically-defined terms for these endpoints, which could only be assessed utilizing Elucid’s FDA-cleared software which is approved for plaque quantitation,” said Craig Granowitz, MD, PhD and Chief Medical Officer at Amarin Corp.

“By harnessing the capabilities of our software, investigators were able to more clearly define the benefits of IPE treatment in patients,” said Andrew Buckler. “Being able to elaborate on plaque morphology changes as a result of IPE treatments for doctors of these patients will enable them to make more informed treatment decisions. ElucidVivo is unique in its ability to identify plaque biology, not just subjective radiological appearance, which allows for understanding not only the result but the mechanism of the disease process and the effect of therapeutic strategies on it.”

Cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death and disability in the world, and risk management with statins is limited, therefore finding new treatment options such as IPE is critically important. Acute event risk remains high in patients with hypertriglyceridemia, causing persistent cardiovascular disease. Therefore, it is imperative to understand the benefits of IPE compared to placebo by observing improvements in plaque stability.

ESC Preventive Cardiology (formerly EuroPrevent) 2021 is taking place online Thursday, April 15 through Saturday, April 17 and is tailored for cardiologists, general practitioners, basic scientists, young researchers, policymakers and allied health professionals. Mr. Buckler’s presentation will occur at 9:50 am EST on Saturday, April 17, during the Late Breaking Science live session.

